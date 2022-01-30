Ben Lewis and Blake Lee to star in new TV series inspired by their love story

A television series based on the love story between Ben Lewis and Blake Lee has officially been green-lit.

The new project, which is titled Married With Friends, is set to be developed at CBS as a multi-camera comedy.

According to a report from Deadline, the series will follow a “millennial friend group” as they explore the dating world and friendships. Lewis and Lee have been cast as the central married couple that “holds the friendship group together.”

Julia Meltzer has been tapped as the show’s writer, with Dark creator Corinne Kingsbury supervising the project. Lewis, Lee and Meltzer are also set to co-produce.

The new show will be a reunion for Kingsbury and Lewis, who had previously worked together on the 2019 multi-cam series Fam.

Since the announcement, Lee took to Instagram to express his excitement for the series.

“Developing Married With Friends has been one of the most exciting times of my life! Corinne Kingsbury, I love you! Working with you again has been a literal dream,” he wrote.

“Julia Meltzer, you are brilliant & hilarious, the amount of time we’ve spent with you these last few months is comical! BEN! I love you! Fingers crossed we get to make this show!!! Ahhhhh!”

Lewis also uploaded the news to social media and described the pre-production process as “brilliant.”

“So excited to announce what we’ve been working on for the past year with the brilliant minds of Corinne Kingsbury and Julia Meltzer,” he said. “Co-creating this show for the wonderful team at CBS has been such a joy… now hopefully we get to shoot it!”

Married With Friends will be the second project that the two actors have worked on together.

In 2020, Lewis and Lee starred in the groundbreaking LGBTQ+ holiday film, The Christmas Setup.

The movie made history as the first holiday-themed film with a lead LGBTQ+ storyline on Lifetime. It also earned a 2021 GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding TV Movie.

In the film, Lewis plays NYC-based lawyer Hugo who returns to his hometown of Milwaukee to spend Christmas with his best friend Madelyn (Ellen Wong) and his mum Kate (Fran Drescher).

Unbeknownst to him, Madelyn has arranged for Hugo to run into Patrick – played by Lee – his high school friend and former crush, who has returned from a successful stint in Silicon Valley.

We can’t wait to see these two lovebirds on our TV screens again.