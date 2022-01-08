Amy Schneider makes Jeopardy! history again as the first woman to earn $1 million

Amy Schneider has made history again with her legendary win during Jeopardy! ’s latest episode.

Since debuting back in November, Schneider has won viewers’ hearts with her incredible knowledge and historic wins.

Last month, the software engineer became the first trans woman to qualify for the prestigious Tournament of Champions.

A few weeks later, she became the highest-earning female contestant in the show’s history.

Now Schneider has earned another record-making title as the series first woman to win a total of one million dollars.

According to NBC News, her 7 January earnings of $42,000 pushed her total amount to $1,019,001.

The 42-year-old joins Ken Jennings, James Holzhauern and Matt Amodio, who made over one million dollars during their time on the show.

Schneider expressed her excitement over the recent accomplishment in a statement to NBC News.

“It feels amazing, it feels strange. It’s not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name,” she said.

Shortly after the episode aired, fans took to Twitter to praise the contestant’s win.

One user wrote: “Might just turn this into an @Jeopardamy stan account.”

Another user said: “The world remains topsy-turvy in these early days of 2022 but [Amy’s] remarkable run on Jeopardy! continues to be a warm, comforting and jaw-dropping experience.”