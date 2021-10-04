A new reality series following LGBTQ+ flag football teams is in on the way

A new reality series following the National Gay Flag Football League (NGFFL) is headed to a TV near you.

According to a report from Outsports, the show is titled Flags and is set to be produced by game1 alongside veteran TV producer Brenton Metzler.

Metzler, who has played for the league’s Los Angeles team, revealed that the series is an “absolute dream come true.”

“I’m just happy to be able to help the league in the one way I know I can. That league saved and changed me just like it does everybody,” he exclaimed.

This past weekend, a film crew attended the NGFFL’s annual Gay Bowl to highlight the event for the show.

The tournament featured 60 teams and three Open Divisions including a Women’s Division.

Founder and CEO of game1 Greg Economou described the series as “bigger than flag football.”

“Flags is precisely the right story at the right time with themes that are more culturally relevant than ever before and hopefully providing the ability to create an imprint on society that needs to be made right now,” he told Outsports.