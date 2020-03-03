These 3 brands are keeping our vintage obsession alive

Minus all the obvious downfalls, being alive in the seventies would have been such a mood.

As shopping for real vintage isn’t always the easiest feat, we’re turning our attention to the brands that are bringing us those bygone eras, but in more modern, contemporary ways (with less scratchy fabric).

Here’s 3 that are reworking your faves, from trucker and bomber jackets to the swimwear that will make you feel like a classic James Bond.

LEVI’S VINTAGE

The clue is in the name really, but Levi’s Vintage Clothing are doing an exceptional job of meshing together the archival designs of the iconic house, with a newer, more modern sartorial twist.

From left: Corduroy Jacket – Shop now, 501 Jeans – Shop now, Suede Trucker Jacket – Shop now

This seasons pieces are inspired by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Bay Area artists of 1975, where the opening was celebrated with a soapbox derby and Levi Strauss & Co., which also donated denim for banners, were sponsors for the event.

With the seventies being an huge influence as of late for many designers, we’re craving that laid back aesthetic that Levi’s do so well. Our favourite pieces are the colour blocked corduroy jacket which we’ll be wearing everywhere this summer (hello new travel companion), a great pair of original cut 501’s in our eternal quest for the perfect jean and this suede and leather mix trucker which we’ll be wearing right now, weather pending.

ORLEBAR BROWN

Ever since they catapulted on to the scene in 2007 with their now iconic swim short (based on the 17 piece pattern of mens tailored trousers) Orlebar brown have to continued to reference glamorous bygone eras.

From left: Cotton-Blend Polo Shirt – Shop now, White Swim Shorts – Shop now, Navy Wool Cardigan – Shop now

For spring/summer 20 they’re staying on brand with some great seventies inspired pieces, reworking their classic shorts with a double grosgrain stripe and introducing some retro pieces that will compliment them perfectly. We’ll be wearing their silk blend polos from beach to bar, (for when the beach club is a little bit more ‘high-end’) and pairing the cardigan with a white shirt and tailored shorts.

MR P.

Mr P. describes itself as ‘stylish, yet understated; simple, but full of the small touches that matter; affordable, but made to the highest standards’ and this season they’re knocking it out of the park with reworked luxury classics.

From left: Jacquard Polo Shirt – Shop now, Wool & Leather Bomber Jacket – Shop now, Green Striped Cardigan – Shop now

Designed to add some ease to dressing, the Mr P. brand from Mr Porter has continued to develop elegantly season upon season. Since launching at the end of November 2017, they’ve reworked classics and elevated essentials, to create pieces that any man could grab and look, pretty decent. Our faves this season are the updated varsity pieces, which includes the bomber jacket we’ve been searching for forever – a navy blue melton wool body with off-white leather sleeves and absolutely no other gaudy details, perfect.