Why you need to watch UK vs the World star Pangina Heals on Drag Race Thailand

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World aired on 1st February. In an ever-expanding sea of new Drag Race spin-offs, each with their own merits, I’d like to take a moment to appreciate the very first international spin-off to hit the airwaves: Drag Race Thailand.

First broadcast in 2018, the Thai rendition of the show is hosted by drag performer Art Arya, and co-hosted by UK vs The World competitor Pangina Heals. There’s definitely a budget difference between this show and its US counterpart, but as a longtime fan of Drag Race, my investment in the show has always been in the personalities and talents of the queens themselves. The second season of Drag Race Thailand in particular really got me hooked for this reason.

There are several factors that made Thailand one of the most enjoyable series of Drag Race I’ve ever watched. Of course, the queens are hilarious, talented, passionate and memorable throughout. The auditions were open from the start to all genders and nationalities — and there are some truly excellent trans queens on the show. But the other notable result of the open auditions is that some of the cast members only speak English, and some, only Thai. I found it exciting to watch the queens overcome communicative and cultural challenges.

The unique dynamic of the hosts is another distinguishing factor. You could compare Art Arya to RuPaul and Pangina to Michelle Visage, but I don’t think that accurately describes their roles, since they feel more equally weighted than their American counterparts. Pangina’s co-host position gives her the ability to give genuine and at times brutal feedback, and Art acts as a mediator who provides further clarity on Pangina’s insights. The weekly challenge winner is determined by a scoring system across all judges, and the eliminated queen is decided by Art.

One particularly interesting thing about Thailand which differs from other Drag Race products is that episodes were filmed, edited and aired on a weekly basis for nearly three months, as opposed to the usual method of filming the entire show over a couple of weeks. Queens were able to go home between episodes, instead of being isolated.