Rebecca Black: ‘It’s fun playing with people’s expectations of me’

Rebecca Black has reintroduced herself as one of pop music’s most compelling talents. Last year, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter defied all expectations of her artistry with the release of her critically-acclaimed EP, Rebecca Black Was Here, a six-track collection of hyperpop-influenced bangers that saw her embrace her queerness and finally shed the persona listeners associated with her as a result of her iconic 2011 anthem Friday.

“Rebecca Black Was Here, definitely to me, felt like a launching point for me to explore… the multiverse,” she explains. “Now I finally feel like I can do this, and I’ve proven to myself that I can do this, where do we go from there? And now I’ve introduced myself as a queer artist, where we do we go from here?”

Ahead of her headline set at The Great Escape in Brighton, where GAY TIMES will present the festival’s first ever LGBTQ+ stage, we caught up with Rebecca to discuss her upcoming debut album, how coming out as queer has impacted her music and why it was important for her to “reclaim” Friday with its star-studded 10th anniversary remix.

Rebecca, how excited are you for The Great Escape?!

Yes! I’m so excited. It’s my first festival.

It’s GAY TIMES’ first stage at the festival so we’ll be doing this together!

Love it! I’m honoured to do it together.

What can we expect from your set?

This is my first time overseas. Being able to do my own show – and it’s a part of my first headline tour this year – I’ve learned so much about what is important to me within the show. I’m someone who goes to shows so many times, and I’m such a big fan of the live music experience. I think, with this particular Europe tour and my set at The Great Escape, it’s the most I’ve pushed myself, in terms of the performances that I give. That has been so much fun. It’s going to be a fucking rave. Come ready to dance. Come ready to jump, because I will tell you to many times.

I’m curious, which song gets the biggest reaction from the crowd?

Which song do you think it is?

Let me rephrase! What song, other than the song, gets the biggest reaction?

Oh my gosh. I really appreciate how big of a fucking party Friday is on this tour. I don’t think I would’ve ever expected that – even watching videos back, it blows my mind how people respond to it and know every word. Other than that, NGL and Personal goes crazy. Yeah, it blows me away how people know the words to everything – especially over here in Europe and the UK, people know everything when it comes to my music.

I know you’ve spoken about Friday extensively throughout your career, and the tribulations that came after releasing the song, but it feels like LGBTQ+ people have always stood behind it…

Before I ever knew my own peace to the queer community and how involved I would be in it in my own life, I’ve always had so much respect for the way they’ve treated me and the song when no one else would give me the time of day. It’s always meant so much to me. The way they do that with so many people in that same regard is really special and I’ve definitely bonded with a lot of queer people, even outside of my own queer experience.

Female artists making pop music will always be championed by LGBTQ+ community. Even if you just released Friday and called it a day, queer people would still hail you as a gay and pop icon..

You’re so right. There’s something about every gay person’s internal encyclopedia… It needs to be dived into from a research perspective because gay people know things and see things and I feel like their radar on culture and what’s considered iconic is something I really respect.

Rebecca Black Was Here was released last year to praise from pop music fanatics. How do you think the project impacted how fans perceive you and your artistry?

That is such a good question. I think that, in a lot of ways, it was the first opportunity that I took a hold of to do things the way I really wanted to do them. Looking back at it almost a year after, and having finished it, it really is something that I take so much pride in because I didn’t sacrifice anything that I necessarily wanted. I did that because I finally felt like I had enough belief in myself to do so. So, I hope that my audience resonates with that project most out of anything I’ve ever done because of the attention to detail and the risks that were taken creatively. It felt like such a good base point to really continue to push myself and make the art that I love to see as a fan and a stan of so many other people.

I assume that coming out as queer influenced the creative process of that project? It’s gay as hell!

So gay! Definitely. I think that, finally, I was able to grab hold of the connection that I had with so many people in my audience. It was always there, it just wasn’t necessarily something that was obvious, I guess. That’s very special to me.

You commemorated the 10th anniversary of Friday last year with a hyperpop remix featuring 3OH!3, Big Freedia and Dorian Electra. Did coming out impact your reinvention of the song?

It was an idea that I had long before coming out and long before I had even come out to myself. It stemmed from my own need to personally reclaim that song, in a lot of ways. Throughout the entire creation of it, people like Dorian, Nat [Motte] from 3OH!3 and Dylan [Brady] were all really important people to me as friends in putting the remix together and helping me find confidence within myself. Nat was one of the first people to really take me seriously as a producer before we ever worked on that song together. Dorian has always been someone who has been there for me and so welcoming to me as an artist. Freedia, as well. All these people who were part of that are so important to me and I think that’s what made that remix the thing that it was. It came about really naturally and I put a lot of trust in people who were part of that project. Even Weston Allen, who directed the video, it felt like a very collaborative process.