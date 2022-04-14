GAY TIMES to present The Great Escape’s first-ever LGBTQ+ stage

GAY TIMES will present The Great Escape’s first-ever stage made up solely of openly LGBTQ+ artists at this year’s festival.

Rebecca Black, Baby Queen, Claudia Valentina and NOAHFINNCE will all be performing at Club Revenge, Brighton’s most well known queer venue on 13 May.

“Music has given us some of our greatest LGBTQ+ icons, which is why GAY TIMES remains committed to supporting the queer superstars of tomorrow,” said Lewis Corner, Editorial Director of GAY TIMES.

“As the UK’s best music festival for discovering emerging talent, we are delighted to be partnering with The Great Escape on their first ever dedicated LGBTQ+ stage with some exciting new music acts. Grab your passes and come along to see first-hand the LGBTQ+ icons of the future.”

The Great Escape is a three-day music festival that takes place in Brighton and Hove every May.

It exists to showcase more than 450 up and coming artists from across the world by taking over 35 walk-able venues across the region, with this year’s celebrations having a special focus on LGBTQ+ talent through its partnership with GAY TIMES.

We're just 1 month away from #TGE22! 💖 There's still time to grab tickets so you don't miss out on @temsbaby, @MsRebeccaBlack, @YardActBand and hundreds more of the hottest names in new music! 🔥 https://t.co/5H2fn2RL3U Stay tuned for some big news coming this week! 👀 pic.twitter.com/VCaKcYEK0Z — The Great Escape (@thegreatescape) April 11, 2022

Adam Ryan, Head of Music at The Great Escape, added: “The Great Escape is looking forward to hosting the festival’s very first LGBTQ+ stage in Brighton this year.

“The Great Escape is proud of its diverse fanbase and has built up a loyal following within the LGBTQ+ community across the years.

“To show our support we have launched our first dedicated LGBTQ+ stage with GAY TIMES featuring some of music’s hottest new talent.”

The four acts taking to the stage presented by GAY TIMES have all proven themselves forces to be reckoned with.

Black went viral in 2011 for her hit song Friday and has since collaborated with the likes of Big Freedia and 3OH!3, maturing in sound and style along the way.

Baby Queen’s witty lyrics tackle themes of substance abuse and mental health, with the artist tending to lean into a grunge-pop sound.

Valentina first appeared on the West End for the first time at the age of 10 and has since solidified her musical career with the release of a self-titled EP and numerous pop bangers.

Those attending the festival can also expect to see viral pop-punk singer NOAHFINNCE, an artist championing individuality and self-expression.

The Great Escape will take place from 11 to 14 May 2022, with the LGBTQ+ stage being held at Club Revenge on the penultimate day of the festival.

Tickets are available for purchase here.