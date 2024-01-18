Orlando Pride: How to make the most of your trip as an LGBTQ+ tourist

What can I expect from Orlando Pride?

As the LGBTQIA+ community faces an array of legislative attacks in Florida, the protest and celebration at the heart of Pride is more important than ever. This is entrenched in Orlando Pride, which serves as a safe space for queer people and their allies to come together in a powerful display of solidarity. Last year’s ‘Stronger Together’ theme kept unity at the forefront, reminding LGBTQIA+ people that they must stay strong in what continues to be a challenging climate.

The march, which is known as The Most Colourful Parade, gives community activists at a grassroots level the chance to have their voices heard as they walk through the gorgeous backdrop of downtown Orlando. It’s one of the most highly anticipated events during Pride in the city, so be aware that parts of the route get very busy so you should arrive early if you want the best view possible. The parade is family-friendly and free to attend, with the added bonus of being very well organised – so you shouldn’t expect to spend much more than an hour or two there.

Orlando Pride also offers up an array of live entertainment from a number of LGBTQIA+ icons and allies. Drag Race legends LaLa Ri and Monét X Change headlined the Diva Stage in 2023, with a number of Orlando-based entertainers including Darcel Stevens, The Les Vixens and House of Cavalli also performing. Meanwhile, the Club Pride Stage saw the crowd in attendance united through art, music and dance by local DJs, bands and artists – something that is sure to be a mainstay at future Orlando Pride celebrations.

One of the best kept secrets of Orlando Pride might just be its marketplace, which gives you the chance to browse goods and services from more than 200 vendors. If you’re visiting from out of town, this is an absolute must as you’re likely to come across food and items that you can’t get at home for very reasonable prices. No ticket is required and it’s walking distance from the day’s main events.

Every year, Come Out with Pride, Inc. – a non-profit that organises and hosts Orlando’s annual LGBTQIA+ celebration – runs an official after party that’s also worth checking out if you want the day to continue long into the night.