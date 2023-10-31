Kesha’s newfound freedom takes centre stage during Only Love Tour – review

Attending a Kesha concert in 2023 without some knowledge of the legal battles she was tied up in throughout the last decade is impossible – and she knows it too. Instead of opening her show in Orlando, Florida with the smash hit ‘Tik Tok’ or the diamond-selling ‘Timber’ like she may have several years ago, she takes to the stage belting out ‘Only Love Can Save Us Now’, a liberating anthem from her latest album ‘Gag Order’. “Not anymore bitch,” she shouts to a crowd erupting with applause after singing a lyric about getting sued over her mother’s tweets. The moment, despite being brief, is reflective of the apparent theme of ‘The Only Love Tour’ – freedom.

Instead of making the night a reflection of her trauma, Kesha opts to treat her thousands of fans packing out the Hard Rock Live in Orlando on 20 October to a celebration of her life and music. Against a minimalistic backdrop on stage made up of some elevated platforms and an array of ever changing coloured lights, she effortlessly ploughs through some of her biggest hits alongside the favourites that are beloved by fans. It’s no surprise that they sing the lyrics to classics like ‘Take It Off’ and ‘Your Love is My Drug’ the loudest, though Kesha slots them into her setlist so effortlessly that you’d never know they were once defining moments in her career.

Camp choreography is sprinkled throughout the set, helping to make songs like ‘Cannibal’ and ‘Die Young’ highlights of the evening because of Kesha’s ability to not take herself too seriously. ‘Raising Hell’ shows this best, given that she dons a hilarious nun costume while performing the iconic Big Freedia collab. It’s indicative of a Kesha seemingly re-energised by her newfound freedom as she never stops to take her foot off the gas from the moment she takes the stage.