Drag bans were pushed by lawmakers throughout the year

At least 16 states introduced bills seeking to restrict drag last year, with six ultimately making them law. Of the anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation introduced, drag bans have so far proven themselves to be the least likely to hold up to scrutiny in courts. Bills in Tennessee and Texas were struck down entirely, while those in Arkansas and North Dakota were watered down so much that lawmakers decided they were no longer worth pursuing.

In Florida, where the Supreme Court recently ruled that the state cannot enforce its anti-drag law, many bars and performers had already started adapting to the looming legislation. AJ Prasaguet, General Manager at Palace, one of Miami’s most beloved LGBTQIA+ venues, said the venue had done so to ensure its staff and customers were as unaffected as possible if the bill’s restrictions were implemented. “For the last year, we’ve been 18 and over, we’ve had all of our ladies cover up a little bit more, but still being able to express who they are and having a great time,” he told GAY TIMES in April during Miami Beach Pride. “Drag queens have been at the heart of everything from the ‘70s and the ‘80s, and trans folks as well, that really have helped us mould what we’ve had such a great pleasure of having for the last 15 years and now, all of a sudden, it’s almost like a role reversal to go the opposite direction. So, we’re going to continue staying strong and doing our thing, and the show will continue to go on.”