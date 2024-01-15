“I punched him!”: Mean Girls stars reveal who’s in their Burn Book

From students in kindergarten to… vegan gum, the cast of Mean Girls have revealed who – and what – is in their Burn Book.

In an interview with GAY TIMES, Reneé Rapp reminisced on her disdain for a boy in kindergarten who “cut in front” of her friend in line to wash her hands. “My immediate reaction? I punched him in the face” she fondly remembered. “It was the first time I ever got in trouble for physical violence in school. But I was like, ‘This is justice.’”

Although her mum condemned her for the incident – “She was like, ‘Renee, you can’t hit people’ – her dad cheered her on. “Once my mom left my dad like was, ‘That’s my fucking girl.’”

Christopher also shared an experience from eighth grade with a friend who had his own YouTube channel. “He asked if I wanted to make a Minecraft series with him and he was like, ‘You can’t be annoying though’ and that hurt,” said the star, before Renee interjected to declare that she’ll “end him”.

“Vegan gum” and “avocados” are respectively in Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey’s Burn Books, while Angourie Rice took the opportunity to criticise the weather: “Right now, it’s one degrees celcius in New York City and that is in my Burn Book.

“Especially coming from Australia, I had just been in Australia where it was gorgeous, 28 degrees celcius everyday and now I’m in freezing cold.”

“The fact” that Bebe Wood “can’t drive” makes the cut. The same applies to Avantika, who just failed her driving test for the third time.

“The guy who was writing my thing was like, ‘I would’ve passed you but you just freaked out when an ambulance was coming, and that’s a critical driving error.’ I drove so well!” she laughed. “Anyways, the whole entire DMV as a concept is in my Burn Book.”

You can watch the cast of Mean Girls reveal their Burn Book entries at the 4:40 mark here or below.

Mean Girls is based on the Broadway musical of the same name, which was inspired by the 2004 cult classic starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, Lizzy Caplan, Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese.

The new cast is as follows: Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis ‘Imi’ike, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, Avantika as Karen Shetty, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Weiners, Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, Busy Phillips as Mrs. George and Ashley Park as Madame Park.

Tina Fey, who wrote the 2004 original and stage musical, returns as Ms. Norbury, while Tim Meadows is also back as Principal Duvall.

Mean Girls is respectively released in US and UK cinemas on 12 and 19 January. Following its theatrical release, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus.