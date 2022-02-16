Exclusive: Jimbo’s Snatch Game for Drag Race UK vs the World included a “taxidermy turtle named Shelley”

You read this headline correctly.

Jimbo has ruvealed the characters she planned to impersonate on Snatch Game for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World.

The self-described “drag clown” memorably conquered the fan-favourite maxi-challenge on the first season of Canada’s Drag Race, where she embodied the essence of the late Joan Rivers to universal acclaim from the judging panel and viewers at home.

It has since been hailed as one of the greatest performances in Drag Race herstory.

With two consecutive wins under her belt on the aforementioned international spin-off, all eyes were on Jimbo to deliver another iconic Snatch Game performance. However, this week’s episode saw the star behind Casper the Baloney Ghost controversially exit the competition after one spill in the bottom.

For their third challenge, the remaining contestants – Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Janey Jacké, Jimbo, Jujubee, Mo Heart and Pangina Heals – starred in the Rusical, West End Wendys: The Comeback.

Each queen played West End legends in a battle to return to the spotlight to earn the title of the ultimate ‘Comeback Queen’. Janey and Pangina won their second challenge of the series, while Jimbo fell in the bottom with Jujubee.

After competing in the epic lip-sync smackdown to the beat of The Vengaboys’ classic eurodance anthem We Like to Party! (The Vengabus), Pangina conquered over Janey and chose to send Jimbo packin’.

“This is an incredibly hard decision and I’m just going off my heart and how they rose up to the challenge in the Rusical,” said the Thailand co-host.

“I chose… Jimbo to go home.”

Following her exit, we spoke with Jimbo about her time on the series, and she didn’t hold back, as well as the character(s) she intended to play in Snatch Game.

“I was gonna let RuPaul choose in the werkroom walk around,” joked the star, “but I had brought Amy Sedaris as Jerri Blank and I had also brought Bobcat Goldthwait, who is this comedian from the 80s who had this really erratic and speech pattern.

“He was very phonetic and rubbed his hair a lot, so it was gonna be a lot of physical comedy as well as some vocal effects. It was gonna be really funny.”

Jimbo also planned to introduce her “taxidermy turtle named Shelly” for the Snatch Game, claiming Shelly “was gonna be a hit” with viewers and that this opportunity was going to provide Shelley with her big “moment”.

“Shelley is my pet turtle, who I love so much,” she added. “Where is Shelley? Oh my god. I realised I haven’t seen Shelley in a while now. She’s probably fine.”

In the interview, Jimbo also compared her elimination – which has been met with uproar online – “to being in a race car,” saying: “You’re racing, you’re in the lead, having fun, and then some other fuckwad pulls the emergency brake and you just skid out and crash. So, that’s basically what happened.

“It was a great big giant car crash, train-wreck, and I was tossed to the side and left to die. So, that’s how that felt.”

You can read our entire interview with Jimbo here.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World episode 3 is now available to stream on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.