Lemon had some major plans for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World.

Speaking with GAY TIMES after her shock premiere elimination, the Canada’s Drag Race alum confidently stated that she “would’ve won any reading challenge, so the fact [the judges] got rid of me beforehand is honestly just a mistake.”

In classic Lemon fashion, the star continued: “No one watched Canada’s Drag Race, I don’t think, because I don’t know who would’ve made that executive decision.”

The Miss Fitts actor memorably delivered one of the best reads in herstory on the first season of Canada when she told her Come Through collaborator Priyanka: “You talk about having sex a lot, but the only thing you’re fucking… is stupid.”

As well as the reading challenge, Lemon said she was “really ready” for Snatch Game; Drag Race’s staple maxi-challenge which sees contestants impersonate celebrities on a bonkers game show with only one objective in mind: make RuPaul laugh.

Her first Snatch Game, where she played dancer, YouTuber and queer icon Jojo Siwa, received overwhelming praise and was often hailed as one of the highlights of the season – so her follow-up was highly-anticipated among fans.

“I had a hilarious character I was planning to do, I was going to do Tim Gunn from Project Runway. I was really excited. I had a gorgeous little costume, a custom-made wig,” she explained.

“The other thing I would say is, no one on earth would’ve been prepared for the runways I brought. I spent a lot of money because I’d been saving it up to do this. When I got on Canada’s Drag Race, I was so excited and I had $12 to my name, and I feel like I turned that season out with some terrible runways.”

Lemon added: “When it came to this I was like, ‘Every single runway, I just want to come out and feel glamorous and expensive and flawless.’ Honestly, looking at the photos I’m going to post this season, I did that!”

