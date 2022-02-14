Exclusive: Cheryl Hole’s Snatch Game for Drag Race UK vs the World is pure camp

Cheryl Hole’s pick for Snatch Game on Drag Race UK vs the World would’ve gone down in herstory.

The Need the Power hitmaker sadly got the chop on last week’s episode of the international spin-off after she failed to impress the judges with her third runway look; a garment made from scratch that RuPaul herself would want to wear.

Like Lemon before her, Cheryl’s elimination was met with controversy from Drag Race viewers due to her fan-favourite status and undeniable entertaintment factor, as well as the “confusing” decisions from the judging panel.

Following her exit, Cheryl told GAY TIMES: “Look, I said it when I was leaving, I think this is what I’m destined for. Juju’s destined to do 17 seasons of Drag Race and I’m destined to never win a challenge!

“I’m fine, I just want everyone to know that I’m absolutely fine. It is what it is, and I’m just happy that I got to have a second opportunity.”

Viewers also expressed their disappointment in Cheryl sashaying away before she got to participate in Drag Race’s staple maxi-challenge, Snatch Game.

The star memorably impersonated another Essex-born divalina, Gemma Collins, on the first season of Drag Race UK to praise from the panel. Her Gals Aloud sister, Kitty Scott-Claus, also imitated the infamous gamer on season three.

For her second shot at the Snatch Game crown – and her first shot at a RuPeter Badge! – Cheryl planned to embody another hilarious British icon, one that fans have demanded to see on the series for years.

“I was going to keep this hush hush hush, incase I went back for a third time, but I was going to do Sharon Osborne,” she exclusively ruvealed, before providing us with a hysterical impression of the legendary X Factor judge.

We don’t know how this would’ve gone down on the Snatch Game panel, but – because it’s Cheryl Hole – it absolutely would’ve made for some iconic television.

You can listen to Cheryl’s impersonation of Sharon Osbourne on the latest episode of Snatched! – our podcast dedicated to all-things Drag Race – which is now available on all streaming services including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Following her elimination, Cheryl launched her bid for pop superstardom with the release of her solo debut single, Need the Power, an infectious pop anthem inspired by some of her quintessential pop divas such as Britney Spears, Girls Aloud and the Spice Girls.

In the Jono Hart-directed video, Cheryl serves fierce choreo in a club with multiple dancers, before she’s joined by the following divalinas: Baby, Dosa Cat, Elektra Fence, Herr The Queen, Lady Lloyd, Me the Drag Queen, Ophelia Love, Richard Energy, Rilesa Slaves, River Medway and Vanity Milan.

Watch the sickening video below and read our full interview with Cheryl about the dance banger here.