Drag Race: Why Mayhem Miller felt “tricked” on UK vs the World

“I’m always going to make a memorable TV moment,” laughs Mayhem Miller. The party came to an abrupt end for the Drag Race veteran during the UK vs the World premiere after she botched her talent show number; a “guided meditation” that blended words of affirmation with a warning to “never trust a fart”. While most queens would have a “breakdown” after fumbling on the main stage, Mayhem finds the f**k-up “hilarious”: “It’s just one of those things where you have to roll with the punches. I never take drag seriously, ever.”

Although Mayhem was confident the top two queens would be seduced by her proposal of an alliance, Philippines runner-up Marina Summers ended her British vacation when she revealed her lipstick: “I was like, ‘Dang, they tricked me!’ I got got, I really did,” Mayhem tells GAY TIMES. “I thought it was the smartest thing to do. […] If I was me, I would get rid of the threat. I don’t care what kind of deal I made.”

Following her exit, we caught up with Mayhem to discuss her short-lived experience on UK vs the World. Additionally, the legend reflects on her pre-show tweet, in which she called out “unnecessary hate” from toxic Drag Race ‘fans’, failing to make it to Snatch Game (for the third time) and why she wants eliminations to permanently sashay away from the franchise.

Mayhem Miller, I’m sad to be speaking with you this early?!

Me too!

How are you feeling after your elimination, now you’ve had a few months to let it simmer?

I’m still heartbroken. I’m still in therapy. No, I’m fine. I think a lot of people really expect queens to be disturbed by it, but I’ve been through this so many times now. For me, it’s nothing but another day at work and that’s how I treat it. I got picked to do a job. I did my job and then I got let go from my job. Now, I go and seek work elsewhere! So, it’s fun. It’s all for the entertainment value of what Drag Race is, which is celebrating drag and having a good time with it.

Let’s talk about that talent show performance. You started laughing during the middle of it and even said, “Ahh fuck.” Why do you think you stumbled through the routine?

I started laughing because I got the giggles. Once I started laughing I was like, ‘Oh well.’ It’s just one of those things where you have to roll with the punches. I never take drag seriously, ever. For most people, they would have a meltdown and it would be the end of the world for them, but for me, this happens everyday when you go on stage as an entertainer. You have great days, bad days. You get up and dust yourself off and keep pushing.

At least it was memorable, right?

Look, I’m always going to make a memorable TV moment – especially when it comes to the talent show. It’s always going to be a Mayhem situation. I love it. Looking back on it, it’s hilarious to me because… I mean, who goes back on Drag Race twice and fumbles the talent show?

I was cackling because of your delivery of the line, “You’re beautiful, don’t let no one tell you different. Namaste.” That was pure comedy.

Thank you. I end every show that I do, every night of the week, with that saying because I do truly believe it. You’re beautiful, and you better not let nobody tell you different. I grew up in a world where people always told me different. Once I realised my beauty and talent and abilities as a human being, just being who I am: you’re beautiful. Know your value and your worth, always.

And never trust a fart.

And never trust a fart, because it might be shitty.

What was the full routine supposed to look like, and what was your point of view with it?

For me, the full length was supposed to be a mixture of, ‘Let’s have fun and a laugh, but let’s also be serious.’ That’s just what life is. It has ups and downs. Not everything is always great and bad. So, I thought it would be important to show vulnerability and range and that you’re human. It’s not about being perfect, and messing up during it made it even more perfect.

When people pay to see Mayhem Miller, they’ll want to see the messed up routine, surely?

No seriously though. I was like, ‘I wonder how this is going to be received?’ because I’m pretty sure people will want me to mess up all the time! Oh gosh, I love it.

You also made me laugh this episode because, for the second season in a row, you were shamelessly willing to play the game when you proposed an alliance.

I mean, if we’re going to play the game, let’s play the game! I think the viewers want to see someone who’s unapologetically willing to say, ‘I’m not afraid of what people are going to say, let’s give you some good TV and make some drama.’

When you had those conversations with Marina and La Grande Dame, did you come away from either of them thinking they would save you?

Oh no, I for real thought they were going to save me. I was gagged! ‘How dare you?’