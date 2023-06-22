Meet Callum Crighton: “The lovechild of Madonna and the Goblin King”

Today, multi-hyphenate Callum Crighton becomes the fourth and final act to be spotlighted by Breakthrough, GAY TIMES and Coke Studio’s campaign to find the very best unsigned LGBTQ+ music talent in the UK and Ireland. As part of the campaign, Breakthrough will offer all four acts a range of exciting paid opportunities comprising a photoshoot with a leading queer photographer, valuable live experience and lasting support propelling them, beyond the summer Pride months, in an industry so few manage to break into. This support will include prestigious festival slots at the likes of Luno presents All Points East, Boardmasters and Longitude, as well as performances at Pride in London and Brighton Pride as part of Coca-Cola’s Parade Float. The four acts were chosen following an online callout which attracted submissions from more than 200 talented artists.

Callum, a London-based artist, DJ and model, says they are “mostly inspired by ’80s music” because of its distinctive “style and energy”. Last year, they released an appealingly dreamy cover of Duran Duran’s 1982 hit Hungry Like the Wolf that shows off their shimmering, synth-led production style. And in the past, they have wryly described themselves as “the lovechild of Madonna and the Goblin King”, David Bowie’s iconic character from the cult 1986 fantasy film Labyrinth. But at the same time, Callum is no dyed-in-the-wool ’80s revivalist – they also draw inspiration from “the iconic disco artists of the ’70s” and present-day pop icons like Lady Gaga and Marina and the Diamonds.

“I would describe my musical style as fun, upbeat, queer housey disco,” they say. “It’s spacey, gorgeous music that makes people feel good about themselves and gets them on the dance floor.” Artificial Life, a heady highlight from Callum’s debut EP Lazer Police: The Musical, definitely sets a unique musical mood. “I’ll take you downtown where the robots drink and fight,” they sing intriguingly over a gleaming, club-ready beat. The EP’s title track The Lazer Police is equally transportive: it sounds like the theme song from the best queer sci-fi film you’ve never seen. Play it loud and you can almost taste the ’80s-style dry ice.

Released in 2021, Lazer Police: The Musical showcases Callum’s ability to create an immersive music world that we can all find ourselves in. “I’m really inspired by escapism and the idea of fantasy, cosmic themes and themes of self-confidence,” they say. “I’m also really inspired by storytelling and love to encapsulate a feeling in my music through narrative.” You can definitely hear this in Universal Hand, a yearning ballad from the EP that Callum says “was inspired by the loneliness yet togetherness one can feel in the age of digital communication”. Universal Hand also shows Callum’s rare gift for giving authentically retro sounds a box-fresh contemporary sheen. “It has an old-school ’80s ballad sound with a more modern upbeat drum movement to connect the nostalgic ideals of the past with the electronic realities of the present,” they said when the EP came out.