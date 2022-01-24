10 Asian artists we can’t get enough of right now

The Asian takeover is upon us! Here is our roundup of brilliant LGBTQ+ Asian internet stars, fearless outspoken artists and upcoming queer talent that everyone needs to know about. From algorithms to friends pestering you to listen to the next big artist, we all know what it feels like to be flooded with music recommendations. So, GAY TIMES has your back. Packing a mixture of big names and some rising stars, this list can serve as your go-to fix of suggestions. Keep reading to find out the names your library is missing out on.

UMI

Our favourite song: Butterfly

R&B artist UMI is one to watch. An incredible soulful musician, she blends contemporary styles to create her soothing, peaceful sound. The 22-year-old Seattle native has made her imprint online with her Neo-soul tracks Remember Me and Love Affair. The singer has teased new music soon and has left social media to work on her next project. In the meantime, get to know all of UMI’s best hits and add her to all of your playlists.

Alextbh

Our favourite song: Stoop So Low

A pioneering creative trailblazer, the artist is at the forefront of driving LGBTQ+ visibility in the LGBTQ+ scene in the South East. Aptly titled Malaysia’s first out and proud queer pop star, Alextbh aka Alex Bong had led the way as an outspoken activist and musician. In an exclusive interview with GAY TIMES, the singer revealed how much he enjoys being able to openly express who he is: “It feels great to be openly gay, it feels great that I can talk about these issues with people who are outside of my community as well, because I feel like that’s something I’ve always wanted to do, to let people know there is indeed a queer scene in Malaysia.”

Raveena

Our favourite song: Still Dreaming

Queer Indian-American artist Raveena is known for her distinct vocals and creative melodies. The star describes music as an “expression of the self” and her heartfelt tracks prove exactly that. Balancing her dynamic visuals and carefully curated sound, the singer cuts through the industry with her delicate lyrics that pieces together to build her unique artistic world.

Japanese Breakfast

Our favourite song: Be Sweet

Michelle Zauner has been busy. Not only did the artist find the time to release her New York Times’ best seller, Crying in H Mart, but an incredible album. Jubilee stands as her first release since her third record, one shaped by the passing of her mother who died of pancreatic cancer in 2014. Japanese Breakfast is no stranger to grief; a theme that encapsulated her last album. However, looking ahead, the singer revealed her new album, Jubilee, would offer a contrast to this. An outstanding artist, Japanese Breakfast pulled together a polished album with a lasting impact. Take our recommendation as a sign to get stuck into all of the Japanese Breakfast’s work.

Madame Gandhi

Our favourite song: Bad Habits

An LA-based activist and artist, Madame Gandhi is unafraid of making some noise. From free bleeding on a marathon to destigmatising attitudes on the menstrual cycle to owning a thriving career as an electronic artist, Gandhi has used her voice for the causes of gender liberation and personal power. Kiran Gandhi, who takes the stage name Madame Gandhi, has used her platform to encourage meaningful conversations online and on the stage. You can check out one of her music videos below.