Vardaan Arora is celebrating a confident new chapter with his triumphant debut EP

You’ve played with a lot of different sounds throughout your career – is Heartbreak on the Dance Floor an accurate reflection of where you’re at now?

Yes, definitely. I try to be as authentic as possible and I was probably authentic to who I was back then. With the newer stuff, I feel like it’s me at my most confident, artistically. It didn’t come from a place of uncertainty, it definitely came from a place of, ‘I have something to say. I’m here. I’m unique.’ I took more risks – even with the K-pop collaboration with MRSHLL. I wouldn’t have been able to pull that off a few years ago. It’s definitely me at my most confident and I just feel like I’ve worked with a really talented group of people that I’m lucky to call friends, people I trust; which is something that you want to see artists go through, whether it’s you or artists you admire and want to see grow. Otherwise, it just gets repetitive.

You can definitely feel that confident with Expensive On Me, which is an absolute banger. Please tell me about the process behind this song…

That’s an example of a song where I had the title before the lyrics. I knew I wanted it to be a confident, runway chic, house-inspired banger, and to have themes of self-love. It doesn’t matter if I go to the thrift store and buy a shirt for $2. If I put it on, it’s going to look expensive on me, the way that I carry things or the way that I look in certain things will make them look expensive. I had that idea, took it to the studio and the producer laid down the beat. It just felt super… easy? It felt like this fun fantasy where I didn’t have to think too much because the lyrics aren’t super heavy. It just felt easy and light. I decided I wanted it to be the last song on the EP because I wanted it to end on a high note. I can wake up feeling shit, like I’m going to have the worst day in the world and then cut to 6pm later that day and I feel like I’m on top of the world. No one can come for me, no one can defeat me… I am a genius. It’s almost this high that I go on, and I wanted to capture that with the song. It’s adjacent to mania, almost, when you go from feeling super depressed to super anxious to super confident. I go on these rollercoasters of emotion so often, that I thought it would be cool to put that into the EP.

How would you say you’ve grown as an artist since your debut single?

It’s interesting because I mentioned this before, that I’m lucky that I get to make the kind of music that I also want to listen to. So, I think the music that I’m making has heavily been influenced by what I’m listening to at the moment. I look back at my older stuff and there’s definitely songs where I’m like, ‘I don’t like this anymore.’ I think every artist has that, and if they say they love all their music equally, they’re lying. For example, my debut single – which I’m still a huge fan of – came out in 2016 and it’s very tropical-inspired pop music, and that was the summer of Kygo and Jonas Blue, Martin Garrix and that whole dance-pop sound. I feel like my sound is directly influenced by whatever I’m listening to. I try not to think about it too hard because I know there’s some people who want to be ahead of the curve, but I want to do something completely different. I feel like my voice and what I’m saying is unique in its own way, and I just want to trust that and make whatever feels good in the moment without trying too hard; just existing and letting things happen naturally has felt more successful to me. It’s fulfilling. I try not to think about how a song will age or how it ages. I’m not letting fear dictate any of my decisions which, four years ago, there was a lot of uncertainty in my artistic process. I can hear that in some of my older songs. Now when I go into the studio, I know what I want out of it. Before, my imposter syndrome was a lot worse. Hopefully, people can hear that in the new music.

