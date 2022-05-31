Years & Years’ Olly Alexander says he’ll never “shut up about being gay”

Olly Alexander said he’s never “going to shut up” about being gay in a new interview.

Since his 2010 music debut with the band Years & Years, Alexander has become a beacon of hope for LGBTQ+ music fans around the world.

From writing LGBTQ+ inclusive songs to displaying queer love within his music videos, the young talent has never been shy about his sexuality.

However, alongside support and admiration from fans, Alexander has also faced pushback from conservative critics.

Earlier this year, the It’s A Sin star was called out for his BBC One New Year’s Eve performance.

During the celebration, the young talent performed various tracks from the band’s growing catalogue – which included appearances from Kylie Minogue and The Pet Shop Boys.

Although most of the viewers praised the event, 179 people complained to the BBC about the performance being “too sexy”.

In a recent interview with the i publication, Alexander effortlessly shut down the critics with a powerful statement.

“They see me saying something about non-binary people on TV, and to them, that’s offensive,” he said.

“I don’t make explicit political statements in my music, but by being who I am, I’m trying to do my own Trojan Horse-style subversion. I’m not going to shut up about being gay, or being sexy either.”

Alexander also said that the aforementioned performance was just a “practice run” for his ongoing Night Call tour – which started on 19 May.

“It’s a very sexual show. There will be elements that will really shock people, but it’s never explicit. Night Call is a very liberated, good-time album about a good night out,” he explained.

“I felt lost and not very confident when I wrote it. I was having very little sex and very little intimacy, so it was almost like I was playing a character. It was all about my fantasy.”

Towards the end of his interview, Alexander praised his fans for their support.

“They showed me that they would accept me for who I am. They liked me being honest and it made them want to share things about themselves, like their struggles with sexuality or mental health. It’s become this two-way thing,” he said.