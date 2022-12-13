SZA announces North American tour dates with Omar Apollo

SZA will be embarking on her first-ever arena tour in 2023.

The F2f singer will be kicking off a 17-date tour in support of her highly popular sophomore album SOS. Apollo is set to support SZA across all dates, including dates in New York, Seattle, and more.

SZA’s first-time arena tour will take place on February 21 in Ohio and wrap up in Los Angeles on March 22.

Taking to Twitter, Apollo shares news that he will be supporting on tour.

“Going on a S.O.S north american tour with @sza in February!!!” the Killing Me singer tweeted.

Earlier this year, Apollo went viral for defending himself against allegations of queerbaiting.

“Is Omar Apollo another queerbaiting singer? Like those type, ‘I don’t label myself, let me wear crop [tops] and paint my nails and say I find another guy hot.’ Cuz I like his song, but I don’t like supporting straight men doing queerbaiting,” a user posted online.

Queerbating is a media tactic, used across film and TV, where queerness and queer stories are implied without committing to depicting any LGBTQ+ representation.

Apollo, subject to these questions, directly replied on Twitter:

no i b sucking dick fr https://t.co/quomgO6QUg — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) November 28, 2022

Outside of his quick wit online, Apollo is known for acclaimed records Ivory and Apolonio.

SZA will play the following dates on her SOS arena tour:

February 2023

21 – Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

22 – Chicago, IL, United Center

24 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

25 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

27 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

28 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

March 2023

2 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

4 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

7 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

9 – Austin, TX, Moody Center

10 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

13 – San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

14 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

16 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

18 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

19 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

22 – Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum

Watch SZA’s new track Ghost In The Machine featuring Phoebe Bridgers below.