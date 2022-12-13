SZA announces North American tour dates with Omar Apollo

SZA will be embarking on her first-ever arena tour in 2023.
The F2f singer will be kicking off a 17-date tour in support of her highly popular sophomore album SOS. Apollo is set to support SZA across all dates, including dates in New York, Seattle, and more.
SZA’s first-time arena tour will take place on February 21 in Ohio and wrap up in Los Angeles on March 22.
Taking to Twitter, Apollo shares news that he will be supporting on tour.
“Going on a S.O.S north american tour with @sza in February!!!” the Killing Me singer tweeted.
going on a S.O.S north american tour with @sza in February!!! 🫂🫂🫂🫂🫂🫂🫂 tix on sale friday!!! 🆘 pic.twitter.com/A2mVtV5hYL
— Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) December 13, 2022
Earlier this year, Apollo went viral for defending himself against allegations of queerbaiting.
“Is Omar Apollo another queerbaiting singer? Like those type, ‘I don’t label myself, let me wear crop [tops] and paint my nails and say I find another guy hot.’ Cuz I like his song, but I don’t like supporting straight men doing queerbaiting,” a user posted online.
Queerbating is a media tactic, used across film and TV, where queerness and queer stories are implied without committing to depicting any LGBTQ+ representation.
Apollo, subject to these questions, directly replied on Twitter:
no i b sucking dick fr https://t.co/quomgO6QUg
— Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) November 28, 2022
Outside of his quick wit online, Apollo is known for acclaimed records Ivory and Apolonio.
SZA will play the following dates on her SOS arena tour:
February 2023
21 – Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center
22 – Chicago, IL, United Center
24 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
25 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
27 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
28 – Boston, MA, TD Garden
March 2023
2 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
4 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
7 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
9 – Austin, TX, Moody Center
10 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
13 – San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena
14 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena
16 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
18 – Portland, OR, Moda Center
19 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
22 – Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum
Watch SZA’s new track Ghost In The Machine featuring Phoebe Bridgers below.