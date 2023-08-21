Reneé Rapp releases debut album Snow Angel

Singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp has released her highly anticipated debut album Snow Angel.

The star’s new release includes her catchy lead single ‘Pretty Girls’ which has been coupled with a music video directed by Cara Delevingne.

The music video, as described by Rapp’s press release, is a “cinematically stunning visual representation of both the nostalgic thrill and anxious uncertainty of falling in love”.

Alongside the release of Snow Angel, the 23-year-old is gearing up for her first major headlining tour, Snow Hard Feelings Tour, which includes a slew of dates planned across the US, Europe and the UK.

The highly anticipated Snow Hard Feelings Tour will hit the UK and Europe next year. But, if you can’t wait until then, Rapp will Rapp is kicking off multiple intimate acoustic shows this November. The ‘Too Well’ singer will be stopping off in Southampton, Kingston and Nottingham.

Check out Snow Angel‘s tracklist below.

1) ‘Talk Too Much’

2) ‘I Hate Boston’

3) ‘Poison Poison’

4) ‘Gemini Moon’

5) ‘Snow Angel’

6) ‘So What Now’

7) ‘The Wedding Song’

8) ‘Pretty Girls’

9) ‘Tummy Hurts’

10) ‘I Wish’

11) ‘Willow’

12) ’23’

Snow Angel is out now via Interscope Records/Polydor.

Watch the official music video for ‘Pretty Girls’ below.