POP EMERGENCY: Ariana Grande finally reveals title and release date for comeback single

Stop what you’re doing! Ariana Grande has announced her music comeback.

Over the last few years, fans have waited with bated breath for the pop icon to release a follow-up to her critically acclaimed sixth studio album Positions – which dropped in October 2020.

While she has released several singles since then – including her chart-topping The Weeknd duet ‘Die For You’ – the beloved talent has taken a noticeable step back from making solo music.

Fortunately for fans, the wait for her highly anticipated return is finally set to come to an end.

On 7 January, Grande took to Instagram and revealed that her first single in three long years is titled ‘yes, and?’

In addition to its title, the Grammy winner announced that the new record will drop on Friday (12 January).

Lastly, Grande updated her personal Instagram account and website for fans to either pre-save ‘yes, and?’ or buy a CD copy of the single.

Shortly after the news was announced, fans flocked to social media to express their excitement over the vocal powerhouse’s new music era.

One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: “New music from Ariana Grande this Friday, so this mean new music video too, ohh we really made it.”

Another fan posted: “EVERYBODY, THE MUSIC INDUSTRY IS REVIVING THANKS TO ARIANA GRANDE.”

A third user added: “After over 2 years of rem and Ariana Grande the make up artist! We finally will have Ariana Grande the singer back on Friday!”

Before stopping the world with her music announcement, Grande has shared an array of social media posts teasing her return.

On 7 December, she uploaded a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring her hard at work in a recording studio.

In another post, uploaded on 17 December, Grande shared a video of her working alongside a group of producers. The clip also included a very VERY small snippet of her singing.

Lastly, Grande took to Instagram (again) on 27 December with another BTS post, alongside the caption, “see you next year.”

We can’t wait for the AG7 era to begin.