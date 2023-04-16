Omar Apollo says Catholic upbringing had a “heartbreaking” impact on his queer identity

Omar Apollo has opened up about his struggles growing up gay in a Catholic household.

Over the last few years, the 25-year-old superstar has captivated music listeners with his critically acclaimed projects and heartwrenching lyrics relating to love and sexuality.

In addition to making waves in the industry and across social media, Apollo has also garnered a dedicated LGBTQ+ fanbase due to his own gay identity.

While the Grammy-nominated artist leads an unapologetic life as a queer individual, it wasn’t always smooth sailing for him – especially in regard to his childhood.

In a recent interview with GQ, the beloved talent revealed that growing up gay in a Catholic household affected his ability to live authentically.

“All the rules man. Can’t be gay. Can’t cuss. Can’t do drugs. I’m just like, ‘What am I supposed to do?'” he said. “It’s terrible. Really heartbreaking. But whatever.”

Apollo went on to say that he always felt different from his three siblings growing up.

“I was way more aware [than] my siblings of how I looked. They didn’t care, but I was always… [It was] probably like the gay side of me,” he explained.

While he’s confident in his sexuality, the Ivory singer told the news outlet that his music and artistry are not just about his queer identity.

“Obviously. I’m aware of the inheritance of being like… You know? Queer… I get it for sure, I just don’t think about it like that,” he explained.

Apollo’s recent interview isn’t the first time he’s discussed the ins and outs of his sexuality.

In a 2022 interview with NPR, the Want U Around singer opened up about labels and expressing his queerness in his music.

“I don’t really care. I feel like in the beginning, I was trying to be mysterious and stuff, but now I’m just like – I’m very gay, so I’m just like, whatever,” he said.

“It’s funny, every time I’m doing an interview, they’re like, ‘You don’t like to…’ I’m like, ‘Damn, do I really come off like that?’ But no, I’m totally about it.”

Despite keeping an open rapport regarding his sexuality, the young talent has encountered a few naysayers.

After a fan accused him of queerbaiting in November 2022, Apollo took to Twitter to shut down their statement, writing: “no, i b sucking dick fr.” He then followed up his initial tweet with, “From the back, 100%.”

When discussing the incident with Billboard, the 3 Boys singer said that his unapologetic response stemmed from his upbringing in conservative Indiana.

“Everyone is always tiptoeing around it. As opposed to trying to defend myself, I embraced the sexual aspect of it,” he said.

“But people thought I was queerbaiting before (early in my career)… I always thought it was funny because the reality of my life is not that; it’s not a choice, it’s just what I am.”