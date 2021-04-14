London Gay Men’s Chorus bring their Perfect Day to Cadogan Hall this summer

Europe’s largest male voice choir returns to the iconic London venue for their first public performance after more than 500 days of silence.

Perfect Day at Cadogan Hall sees the London Gay Men’s Chorus return to the stage after over 500 days of silence – the longest pause in its 30 year history. Founded in 1991, Perfect Day will launch the Chorus’ 30th anniversary with a kaleidoscope of song that celebrates the joy of singing and being together once again.

Perfect Day is a celebratory mix of uplifting anthems, feel-good classics and some poignant reminders of the last 18 months. The show features a wide range of music from Brave to Bridge Over Troubled Water, and Downtown to Don’t Stop Me Now, all arranged and performed with the unique flair of Britain’s Biggest Boyband!

Artistic director Simon Sharp said: “Perfect Day promises to be a really special and memorable moment for the LGMC. We hope that our fantastic programme, combined with the excitement of being back on stage, will provide a great way to celebrate the start of a much-needed Summer, full of live music. The joy of singing and a strong community has kept the spirit of the LGMC alive and well and we can’t wait to return to Cadogan Hall to share our Perfect Day with you all.”

Since the pandemic paused the LGMC’s activity in March 2020, the chorus hasn’t stopped working, ensuring rehearsals continued virtually, and releasing a special video performance of Sara Bareilles’ hit Brave to thank the many NHS workers helping to keep the country safe during difficult times.

Performances of Perfect Day will take place on Friday 9th July (7:30pm) and Saturday 10th July (3:00pm & 7:30pm) at London’s Cadogan Hall, with tickets for all shows on sale now. The chorus is also making 200 tickets for Perfect Day available for free for NHS staff and key workers who are part of LGBTQ+ networks.

