Listen to Kylie Minogue’s stunning rendition of Troye Sivan’s Cool

Aussie pop icon Kylie Minogue has covered a classic track by Australia’s prince of pop, Troye Sivan.
For her At Home with Kylie Minogue session for Apple Music, the star put her own stripped-back spin on Troye’s 2015 track Cool, which featured on his debut album Blue Neighbourhood.
“I chose to cover Troye Silvan’s Cool as I love the way he uses 80’s influences and soft synth-pop tones in the original,” Kylie said of her choice of track.
“He manages to deliver an understated yet powerful chorus that I really fell in love with. And of course I’m really happy to be covering a track from such a talented, young Aussie artist!”
The At Home with Kylie Minogue session EP also features new takes on Kylie’s recent singles, ahead of the release of her 15th studio album DISCO on 6 November.
“It was such a pleasure to record an At Home Session for Apple Music as it gave me a chance to explore different sides of the singles so far – Say Something and Magic – from my new album DISCO,” Kylie added.
“It was super special performing and singing with my co-writers (Teemu Brunila for Magic and Jon Green for Say Something) and for us to have the opportunity to interpret the tracks in a more intimate way.
“In particular, Say Something really draws attention to the message in the lyrics of unity and love when performed in this more stripped back manner.”
With just a week to go until Kylie’s new album is released, fans also have a chance to stream a ticketed performance across the globe on 7 November for her show titled Kylie: Infinite Disco.
Meanwhile, there are more At Home sessions to explore on Apple Music, including special performance from some of our favourites artists like Arlo Parks, Joesef, Mahalia, and Ellie Goulding.