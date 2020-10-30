Listen to Kylie Minogue’s stunning rendition of Troye Sivan’s Cool

Aussie pop icon Kylie Minogue has covered a classic track by Australia’s prince of pop, Troye Sivan.

For her At Home with Kylie Minogue session for Apple Music, the star put her own stripped-back spin on Troye’s 2015 track Cool, which featured on his debut album Blue Neighbourhood.

“I chose to cover Troye Silvan’s Cool as I love the way he uses 80’s influences and soft synth-pop tones in the original,” Kylie said of her choice of track.

“He manages to deliver an understated yet powerful chorus that I really fell in love with. And of course I’m really happy to be covering a track from such a talented, young Aussie artist!”

The At Home with Kylie Minogue session EP also features new takes on Kylie’s recent singles, ahead of the release of her 15th studio album DISCO on 6 November.

“It was such a pleasure to record an At Home Session for Apple Music as it gave me a chance to explore different sides of the singles so far – Say Something and Magic – from my new album DISCO,” Kylie added.

“It was super special performing and singing with my co-writers (Teemu Brunila for Magic and Jon Green for Say Something) and for us to have the opportunity to interpret the tracks in a more intimate way.