Lil Nas X, who came out as gay in 2019, opened up about his sexuality in a new Apple Music interview.

Earlier this month, the Old Town Road singer told Zane Lowe that LGBTQ+ Black artists made it easier for him to acknowledge his own sexuality in a #AtHomeWithAppleMusic interview.

“I think artists like Frank [Ocean] in general and Tyler [the Creator] … made it easier for me to be where I am, comfortably,” he told Zane. The rapper also added that Frank Ocean’s single Provider, released in 2017, was “a very special song to me during this relationship I was in”.

Coming out is already a deeply personal situation, but to do it as a global star can be a huge amount of pressure. During the interview, Lil Nas X reflected on his situation and why he chose to come out.

“I was just getting signs, ‘OK, it’s time to do this thing’. Because it’s like I’m already moving forward and I’m becoming more free with everything I do, so let’s take this to the next level and do this. It was either going to be that, or what? Pretend this for the rest of my entire life?”

This isn’t the first time Lil Nas X has pondered the fate of his coming out. In a Billboard interview last year, the singer called the experience of having to confront his sexuality “nerve-wracking” and admitted his environment played an important factor in choosing to come out.

“It’s something I never probably would have done if I was still living with my parents,” he explained. “I have that independence to do it, you know?”

Following his coming out, the young artist has faced backlash online from homophobes. During an an interview on BBC News (5 July), Lil Nas X further addressed his sexuality and acknowledged he was hesitant to come out as gay.

“I was considering never doing it ever, and just taking it to the grave,” he admitted. “But it’s like, I don’t wanna live my entire life – especially when I just got to where I’m at – just not doing what I want to do. And I feel like I’m also opening doors for other people.”

Later on in the BBC interview, the singer also hoped his willingness to come out would start “opening doors for other people” so they can truly express themselves too.

You can watch Lil Nas X’s interview with Zane Lowe here.