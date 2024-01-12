The wait is finally over! Lil Nas X has dropped his new single ‘J Christ’. If that was not enough the video is serving a roster of celebrity look-alikes, biblical referencing, a cheer themed dance break and the devil is back.
The first single from the pop-rap artist, after a two year hiatus, sees the star make his solo directorial debut. The video opens with him alongside a raft of look-alikes including Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson and former president Barack Obama strutting up to what appears to be the gateways to heaven.
The video follows a narrative that was crafted by Lil Nas X himself and depicts the artist overcoming a battle with evil to forge a path forward, through the discovery of faith.
“He’s forging a new life for himself while nodding to the journey that led him here, complete with homage to his iconic music video for ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’. Nas has ultimately ushered in a new beginning, and we have now arrived at DAY ZERO of this chapter,” the press release for the video revealed.
Half way through the video fans were spoiled by a special cameo from trans trailblazer and RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Ts Madison.
After the video was released she tweeted her support: “Catch the creative Genius that is @lilnasx new music video “J Christ” it’s a visual masterpiece!!!! Out now EVERYWHERE. This is a BANGER. Ps I told yall im in everything and everywhere!!! Thank you to my baby @lilnasx and Colombia records for taking good care of me #jchrist #lilnasx.”
The music video ends with the Bible verse: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; Behold, the new has come.”
Fans were quick to react. One said: “Oh I knew all of you were exaggerating your hate towards him but that’s what happens when you believe what you want to believe instead of what’s there.
“This song is so good and the music video visuals were his best yet. Mind you he directed it. Lil Nas X…you did it again.”
Another added: “J Christ by Lil Nas x is the MV of the year!”
The song was co-written by Lil Nas X a.k.a. Montero Hill with Omer Fedi, Mike Levy [Gesaffelstein], and Blake Slatkin, with production by Fedi, Gesaffelstein, and Lil Nas X.
I really like Lil Nas X’s art direction. J Christ is a decent song but a really great intro into his next project and transition from his former. Also I love the use of religious symbolism and figures as ways to your trauma, healing and love (especially in the context of queer)
— YOTE (@ArtDeckHoe) January 12, 2024
Oh I knew all of you were exaggerating your hate towards him but that’s what happens when you believe what you want to believe instead of what’s there. This song is so good and the music video visuals were his best yet. Mind you he directed it. Lil Nas X…you did it again🤍 pic.twitter.com/DjQcDLbNsH
— T O P H E R (@topheryng) January 12, 2024
lived up to the hype, worth the wait, he really won't let me stop loving his audio AND visuals, he's just too good ¯_(ツ)_/¯ #jchristpic.twitter.com/dtllawJhKb
— можа✨ (@IndustryMaybe) January 12, 2024
Lil Nas X dominates the choreo in the #JCHRIST music video pic.twitter.com/0NNb6778ji
— 𝐕𝐀𝐂𝐔𝐋𝐀𝐍🗡️ (@vaculana) January 12, 2024
hate on lil nas x all you want but that man is ALWAYS going to serve you a bop with a visual on the side 🙏🏽 #JChrist pic.twitter.com/r58EP2PXhr
— 𝖘𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖈. ✟ 🦋 (@xomarajs) January 12, 2024
J Christ by lil nas x is the MV of the year! pic.twitter.com/EMut5mRshm
— mooni loves hobie (@CosmosiaCrossin) January 12, 2024
me 1 second into #Jchrist lil nas x the star you are!!!!
— jr εїз (@jooooonyer) January 12, 2024
IDC WHAT ANYBODY SAYS ABOUT IT J CHRIST ATEEEEEE ITS INSANE #JChrist pic.twitter.com/UQgstM6W3I
— maia ⭑ (@cullensbeau) January 12, 2024
.@LilNasX this is how you make a COMEBACK! 10s across the board.. #JCHRIST pic.twitter.com/4A8261FoVO
— ✧𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙠¡ (@BEENLIKEBARBIE) January 12, 2024
J CHRIST on repeat?? Yea that beat is sick! pic.twitter.com/uyZtB7osm5
— Janelle 🖤🥀 (@JanelleKendraa) January 12, 2024
Lil Nas X can definitely add director to his resume now. The visuals are impeccable! #JChrist
— Stacey ✝️ (@InMyLife_25) January 12, 2024
wait why did i just realize this entire song and mv is just a metaphor for him entering his new era and leaving montero behind which is why he referenced the pole scene and beat the devil in the basketball game #JChrist pic.twitter.com/WiTWRkMbfS
— ᴊᴇʀᴇᴍɪᴀʜ (@happywithoutjt) January 12, 2024
“IM FINNA GET THE GAYS HYPE” AND WHEN I SAY NAS ATE THAT ????
— ͙͘͡★ parys ˗ˏˋ⊹ (@drmshacker) January 12, 2024
LIKE WADDDD THIS WHY IMA FOREVER LOVE THIS MAN 😭 IDC IDC #Jchrist pic.twitter.com/Txd9hrsOcV
— 🎀. (@cuntyfangz) January 12, 2024
Fuck the gossip. Fuck the noise. Fuck the discourse. LIL NAS X IS BACK!!! #JChrist pic.twitter.com/hJK6jSsQKG
— 𝓜ari 𝓣hee 𝓜unch 🦋 (@ThatMariQuinn) January 12, 2024
Watch the full music video below.