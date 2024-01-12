The wait is finally over! Lil Nas X has dropped his new single ‘J Christ’. If that was not enough the video is serving a roster of celebrity look-alikes, biblical referencing, a cheer themed dance break and the devil is back.

The first single from the pop-rap artist, after a two year hiatus, sees the star make his solo directorial debut. The video opens with him alongside a raft of look-alikes including Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson and former president Barack Obama strutting up to what appears to be the gateways to heaven.

The video follows a narrative that was crafted by Lil Nas X himself and depicts the artist overcoming a battle with evil to forge a path forward, through the discovery of faith.

“He’s forging a new life for himself while nodding to the journey that led him here, complete with homage to his iconic music video for ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’. Nas has ultimately ushered in a new beginning, and we have now arrived at DAY ZERO of this chapter,” the press release for the video revealed.

Half way through the video fans were spoiled by a special cameo from trans trailblazer and RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Ts Madison.

After the video was released she tweeted her support: “Catch the creative Genius that is @lilnasx new music video “J Christ” it’s a visual masterpiece!!!! Out now EVERYWHERE. This is a BANGER. Ps I told yall im in everything and everywhere!!! Thank you to my baby @lilnasx and Colombia records for taking good care of me #jchrist #lilnasx.”

The music video ends with the Bible verse: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; Behold, the new has come.”

Fans were quick to react. One said: “Oh I knew all of you were exaggerating your hate towards him but that’s what happens when you believe what you want to believe instead of what’s there.

“This song is so good and the music video visuals were his best yet. Mind you he directed it. Lil Nas X…you did it again.”

Another added: “J Christ by Lil Nas x is the MV of the year!”

The song was co-written by Lil Nas X a.k.a. Montero Hill with Omer Fedi, Mike Levy [Gesaffelstein], and Blake Slatkin, with production by Fedi, Gesaffelstein, and Lil Nas X.

Scroll for more fan reactions.

Watch the full music video below.