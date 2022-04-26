Lil Nas X announces dates for his Montero world tour

Lil Nas X is set to embark on his first-ever solo tour in support of his critically acclaimed debut album, Montero.

The Long Live Montero tour will see the That’s What I Want hitmaker make stops across North America and Europe towards the end of 2022.

Produced by Live Nation, it is scheduled to kick off in Detroit on 6 September and conclude in Barcelona on 17 November.

He is set to perform in the UK on 12 November at the Eventim Apollo as one of his European shows.

His highly anticipated album was released on 17 September and features collaborations from the likes of Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John and Jack Harlow.

It debuted and peaked at number two in both the UK and US, with its singles also seeing a huge amount of commercial success all over the world.

Lil Nas X first rose to fame in 2019 following the success of his Old Town Road remix with Billy Ray Cyrus.

The song became the longest-running number one single in the US, spending 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and selling over 18 million units worldwide.

Tickets for the North American dates of the tour will go on sale to the general public on 29 April at 10am local time.

All European dates will go on sale to the public starting 6 May at 10am local time. More information is available here.

The full list of dates is as follows:

North American Tour Dates:

Tue Sep 06 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

Sat Sep 10 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Sep 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sun Sep 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Sep 20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sun Sep 25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Mon Oct 03 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Tue Oct 04 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center

Tue Oct 18 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Fri Oct 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Sun Oct 23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

European Tour Dates:

Tue Nov 08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Wed Nov 09 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle

Thu Nov 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

Sat Nov 12 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Mon Nov 14 – Paris, France – Zenith

Tue Nov 15 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12

Thu Nov 17 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club