Lady Gaga teases new music era: “If anyone asks, I’m at church”

Little Monsters rejoice! Lady Gaga has teased her pop music return.

Over the last few years, fans have been waiting with bated breath for Mother Monster to release a new album.

Her last solo record, Chromatica, dropped in 2020 and was well-received by fans and critics alike.

While Gaga has released some music bits since then – including a live duet with The Rolling Stones and her Oscar-nominated Top Gun Maverick single ‘Hold My Hand’ – the beloved talent has taken a noticeable step back from making music, focusing on her work in the film industry.

Fortunately, ‘The Fame’ singer recently revealed that she is back to creating new music, much to fans’ excitement.

Taking to Instagram on 9 January, the pop icon uploaded a series of photos, which featured her wearing an oversized sweater in an instrument-filled recording studio.

The following day, Gaga uploaded another photo from the makeshift studio; however, in the snapshot, she is shown wearing a Joker T-shirt – which may be a nod to her starring role in the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux.

“If anyone asks, I’m at church,” her cryptic caption read.

Shortly after uploading her mysterious posts, fans took to social media to express their excitement for her highly anticipated return.

One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: “Lady Gaga releasing music in 2024 might really be true after all I’m SCREAMING.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Another fan tweeted: “LADY GAGA TEASING NEW MUSIC OH WE’VE PRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THIS.”

A third fan added: “First Ariana and now Lady Gaga? I’m not prepared for the new music that’s ahead of us this year.”

Gaga’s recent announcement isn’t the first time she’s teased the arrival of new music.

Back in June 2023, the A Star is Born talent shared an update with fans on Instagram, revealing that she was working on a “special new project.”

“I wanted to share a more personal moment with you today, I know I haven’t been doing a lot of that lately and some of you are really longing for me to share more of my artistic process,” she wrote.

“I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way—I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for Joker, I filmed Joker for many months (a very introspective time), I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit.”

Gaga also gushed about feeling fulfilled for the first time in many years, which she said was due to her taking a step back from social media.

“I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity—to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me,”

We can’t wait to see what Gaga is cooking up for her new music era.