On Orquídeas, Kali Uchis comes into full bloom

“Did you know that orchids are the national flower of Colombia?” Kali Uchis quietly enthuses over the phone from her room in Los Angeles. It’s 8am when she dials in, and though the Colombian-American artist is admittedly tired, she is getting ready for her album release party later that night. The album she’s celebrating is Orquídeas, technically her fourth studio full-length, but her second instalment in Spanish. Orchids, regarded in many cultures for being symbols of love, beauty and refinement, “represent femininity to me, and a celebration of my Latinidad,” she explains in a sleepy voice. Indeed, Orquídeas is a work that luxuriates in the variousness of her identity, where baddie schemes and unwavering self-worth sit comfortably with sorrow and vulnerability. On the cover art, Uchis is submerged in a milky, marbled body of liquid, swirls of pink, purple and blue orchids covering her naked body; a divine feminine who moves in elegant, earth-quaking strides.

“Since the beginning of my career, a lot of people were always like, ‘Oh, this is women empowerment music.’ But I don’t think that I’ve made music particularly with that in mind. I just create freely and whatever happens, happens,” she diplomatically offers when asked how she perceives her own artistry. “This is just me.” It’s unsurprising that her music is considered through a feminist lens. Since she arrived with her assured, soul-stirring 2015 debut EP, Por Vida, Uchis has embodied what straight literary men would call a femme fatale; a devilish, uncompromising woman that devours everything (and everyone) in her way. It’s a term that has long been levelled at supposedly cunning, hysterical divas – and, it should be noted, at Latinx women in particular – that are unflinchingly secure. “My music is about knowing your worth and not being afraid to ask for the things you want. It’s about princess treatment, being spoiled,” Uchis asserts. “I think that’s an important message for women and young girls to have. Never be afraid to have standards. Be proud and sit confidently in the fact that you know what you deserve.”

Uchis’ speaking voice is similar to her singing voice: low, restrained, slightly raspy and always alluring. It’s been the guiding light of her sultry, opulent blend of R&B, soul and pop. In 2012, Uchis broke through after uploading her gloriously DIY debut project, Drunken Babble, on cult mixtape site DatPiff, setting her tales of bodily autonomy, existential anxiety and trifling fuckboys to reggae, doo wop and hip-hop instrumentals. Soon after, she caught the attention of Snoop Dogg with the video for ‘What They Say’, a Bonnie and Clyde-imbued love song that turns into a wicked heist. They went on to collaborate on 2014 single On Edge, and Uchis seemed set on her path to stardom. Por Vida made good on those ambitions, enlisting an eclectic mix of producers like Tyler, the Creator and then-underground star Kaytranada to add to the hype.