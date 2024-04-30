Fred Roberts wants to be the future of gay pop

Having reflected on his new milestone, the singer is grateful for his progress but he’s ready to move on – ready to become the next big breakthrough act. His music is sincere and his lyrics, he admits, are at times a little too honest. A five-track compilation, his EP lends a shared eye to Roberts’ perspective, letting us into his intimate moments whether this is shedding the weight of a break-up or indulging in the euphoria of first queer love. He cites Blue Neighbourhood, an electro-pop debut album from Troye Sivan, as an emotional blueprint to him. “You think that artists are these otherworldly creatures, no matter how big or small they are,” he says. “But, everyone’s terrified and putting their heart on the line but they want to keep doing it because they love [being an artist].”

However, Roberts has, surprisingly, found himself in a unique spot as a young openly gay male artist in the British music scene. As we see a rise of queer male talent overseas – from Lil Nas X to Omar Apollo – there is a seeming lack of gay, Gen Z male artists landing in the UK charts or radio waves. “I think people are scared [to come out] and no one wants to do anything wrong,” he says. From his own experience, he’s considered how his music will be received and discussed with family and friends what it means to be out, publicly. “If I take a risk by talking about who I am it’s my decision but, for me, you can’t live your whole life not being open. People shouldn’t have to talk about sexuality, but because of how that impacts people’s lives that’s why I talk about it. I could release music and give no context but, I’m noticing that I have a connection with people and that’s what it’s all about.”

As the music industry moves forward, Roberts hopes the UK scene is able to become more accommodating to LGBTQIA+ talent. “I’m aware there are not many male singers who are gay and out about it [because] if they did come out, maybe they’d lose [listeners] because not everyone’s okay with it,” he says. The concern for how you’re perceived is an understandable anxiety. For many queer people, we root ourselves in communities and art that resonates with us, but what if you have to be the one leading the way? Roberts sits with his thoughts, mulling over the topic. We cycle through discussions of queer fandom: Towa Bird, Ethel Cain, Chappell Roan, and Reneé Rapp – new female and sapphic stars that have found a community among LGBTQIA+ listeners, yet there’s a notable lack of openly gay male acts. “There’s a need for it. The majority of media is straight and it would instantly pull in a whole wider audience,” he says. “I’ve never felt so supported by queer fanbases. I know a lot of my fans are queer [and] they are desperate to have something themselves.”

I’ve never felt so supported by queer fanbases. I know a lot of my fans are queer [and] they are desperate to have something themselves

The demand for queer artists, to Roberts, needs to be heard by music labels, executives and other leading musicians. Only with support, he says, can LGBTQIA+ talent meet the trajectory they deserve. “Look at Heartstopper, for example, people were saying we didn’t know how big it was going to be but, of course, it’s going to be big,” he says. “There isn’t a young teenage show dedicated to queer people like that. So, if you’re going to put that out on Netflix and put money behind it, people are going to eat up. Young Royals, too, and I love that show. You create media [like] music, TV or films that represent an underrepresented community and people are going to love it.”

The cafe speakers crackle and soft pop pools into the room, pulling Roberts’ thoughts back to music. “My EP is out,” he says, almost as a reminder to himself. He’s deliberating what’s next. “It’s a business and I’m feeling the pressure that I need to keep this going,” he says tugging at his necklace. “I can’t sit back and release whatever I want to. There is that thought of how am I going to reach more people and do that authentically [in a way that] translates to everyone else.” He’s been thinking, recently, about what it takes to become the next big thing.