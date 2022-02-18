Jodie Harsh releases “ultimate party banger” Good Time – and it’s a bop

Jodie Harsh has released her brand new single, Good Time, and it’s everything you’d expect from the queer icon in the best way possible.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced clubs and bars to close their doors, Jodie’s latest tracks, No Sleep and My House, instantly became post-lockdown anthems after fans were initially only able to enjoy them at home.

Good Time’s vibrant sound and feel-good lyrics take this one big step further, resulting in a bop so sickening it could even get Ebenezer Scrooge turnt up.

“I made this track to be the ultimate party banger – whilst we were stuck at home for My House, we’re truly back on the dance floor for Good Time,” Jodie explained.

“I wrote the song with Frances as we chatted about how a night out can lift your mood.

“It’s about getting lost on the dance floor, a place where everything feels so much better.”

The DJ added that she wanted to create “something super crazy, a bit disco-housey but distinctly UK sounding” and it’s safe to say she did just that.

GOOD TIME IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW!!! I’m so excited about this banger and I hope you love it 🎉🎉🎉https://t.co/Kv6NpAzCJo pic.twitter.com/CotkpiWzw8 — Jodie Harsh (@jodieharsh) February 18, 2022

Good Time’s lyrics describe needing to get “reckless under ultraviolet light” and a desire to feel “alive” after the events of the last two years.

The energetic anthem is sure to become a staple of Jodie’s weekly Omeara club night, Feel It, which she launched in 2021 and has seen the likes of Sam Smith, Ella Vaday and Tom Daley in attendance.

The former GAY TIMES cover star will soon be going on her Good Times Tour which will see her play in cities like London, Sydney and New York, among others.

Season two of Jodie’s podcast, Life of the Party, is set to be released soon and will see her reminisce about some of her favourite nights out alongside a special guest.

You can stream Good Time below or by clicking here.

Tickets to Jodie’s tour can be found here.