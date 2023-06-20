Here’s all the must-see LGBTQ+ artists playing Mad Cool Festival 2023

From Sam Smith to Janelle Monáe, here’s our round-up of outstanding LGBTQ+ talent hitting the stage at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival.
Mad Cool Festival will be returning for another year and will include a roster of brilliant queer artists.
Taking place from 6 July to 8 July in Madrid, Spain, the city of culture is gearing up to host a wealth of stand-out artists.
With festival season in full swing, Mad Cool is another event to get excited about. This year’s lineup offers a mega round-up of unforgettable talent.
¡Esto es Mad Cool 2023! 🤩 Y si… We will, we will wait for uuu 🎶 ¡Nos vemos del 6 al 8 de Julio 🌴 🎡
This is Mad Cool 2023 🤩 And yes… We will wait, we will wait for uuuu 🎶 See you from 6 – 8th July! 🌴 🎡 pic.twitter.com/gDz0lk7ODz
— Mad Cool Festival (@madcoolfestival) March 2, 2023
Lil Nas X, Sam Smith, and Janelle Monáe have been given headline slots.
Meanwhile, Rina Sawayama, King Princess, Girli, Years & Years, Ava Max, Angel Olsen, Honey Dijon, and many more have been confirmed to perform.
LGBTQ+ favourites also include Lizzo, Raye, Nova Twins and big hitters The Red Hot Chili Peppers are also on the line-up.
For more information on ticking and the line-up, follow the link here.