Here’s all the must-see LGBTQ+ artists playing Mad Cool Festival 2023

From Sam Smith to Janelle Monáe, here’s our round-up of outstanding LGBTQ+ talent hitting the stage at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival.

Mad Cool Festival will be returning for another year and will include a roster of brilliant queer artists.

Taking place from 6 July to 8 July in Madrid, Spain, the city of culture is gearing up to host a wealth of stand-out artists.

With festival season in full swing, Mad Cool is another event to get excited about. This year’s lineup offers a mega round-up of unforgettable talent.

Lil Nas X, Sam Smith, and Janelle Monáe have been given headline slots.

Meanwhile, Rina Sawayama, King Princess, Girli, Years & Years, Ava Max, Angel Olsen, Honey Dijon, and many more have been confirmed to perform.

LGBTQ+ favourites also include Lizzo, Raye, Nova Twins and big hitters The Red Hot Chili Peppers are also on the line-up.

For more information on ticking and the line-up, follow the link here.