Halsey’s record label announces release date for their new single after TikTok dispute

Halsey has finally received a release date for their new single after they called out their record label on social media.

On 22 May, Halsey shocked their fans when they revealed that Capitol Records was stalling the release of their upcoming single, So Good.

“Basically I have a song that I love and I wanna release ASAP but my record label won’t let me,” they explained via a TikTok video.

“I’ve been in this industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying I can’t release [the song] unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok.

“Everything is marketing. And they are doing this to every artist these days. I just want to release music, man I deserve better [to be honest]. I’m tired.”

Shortly after uploading the video, fans swarmed their comment section with words of support.

One user wrote: “That’s so unfair. You work hard, all of you artists do. I hope we can listen soon.”

Another fan commented: “Saw you in Tampa a few days ago and it was an amazing time!!! I hope your record label comes around.”

After a week of pushback from fans and the Bad At Love singer, Capitol Records finally announced that the aforementioned song would be released sooner rather than later.

“[Halsey], we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of So Good on June 9th 2022,” the company said via social media.

“We are an artist first company that encourages open dialogue. We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations.”

Shortly after the company dropped their statement, Halsey took to TikTok and expressed their excitement over the news.

“After a tremendous amount of f**k shit, So Good is finally coming out,” she wrote in the video. “Thanks for keeping up with this fiasco. Hope you love the song.”

The Without Me singer also revealed that an accompanying music video for the track is set to drop the following day.

“I didn’t expect so much conversation about this record, all I know is that I wanted you guys to hear it, and now you can,” they added on Twitter.

– @halsey, we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of “So Good” on June 9th, 2022. pic.twitter.com/DKBrtRUCpk — Capitol Music (@capitolmusic) May 31, 2022