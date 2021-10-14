Elton John has made chart history in the UK by becoming the first and only act to secure a top 10 song in six different decades.

The 74-year-old’s latest single, Cold Heart (PNAU Remix), recently became his 33rd song to reach the top 10 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart.

It comes 50 years after his chart debut and was released ahead of his upcoming collaborative record, The Lockdown Sessions.

Your Song was Elton’s first appearance on the singles chart, reaching number seven in 1971 and later re-entering and peaking at number four in 2002.

Throughout Elton’s iconic career, the 1970s was his most successful in terms of top 10 hits with a total of 10 during that decade, followed by eight in the 1990s.

Seven of Elton’s 33 top 10 songs reached the peak of the chart, with Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) on track to become his eighth at the end of the week after spending three weeks at number two.

After being forced to pause his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour when the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold last year, Elton began to focus on new projects.

His efforts resulted in The Lockdown Sessions, a brand new album featuring an array of A-List celebrities.

The new album is made up of 16 songs and includes features from Dua Lipa, Years & Years and Lil Nas X.

Elton has also used the album as an opportunity to showcase up-and-coming talent such as Rina Sawayama, SG Lewis and Jimmie Allen.