Elton John and Dua Lipa set to perform a duet at this year’s Academy Awards Pre-Party

Dust off your gowns and suits, the Oscar’s are approaching.

Pop icon Elton John is teaming up with music superstar, Dua Lipa, for a duet performance unlike any other.

The two artists are coming together for the annual Academy Awards Pre-Party.

The star-studded event, which benefit’s the Elton John AIDS Foundation, will be held virtually this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But unlike the previous years, the Tiny Dancer singer is opening up the exclusive event to fans around the world.

Taking to Instagram, Sir Elton shared his excitement for Oscars weekend and revealed how much it would cost to attend the virtual charity event.

“2 weeks to go #EJAFOscars has given me so many cherished memories and every year, I am in awe of the support towards @ejaf and our fight to end the #AIDS epidemic,” he wrote.

“For the first time ever, our iconic Oscar party is going virtual, and I hope you can join us! For just £14.99 / $19.99, you’ll get to experience all of the incredible entertainment and live performances by [Dua Lipa] and myself and be part of a legacy that has enabled life-saving work all around the world.”