Dove Cameron teases release of lead single Lazy Baby

Former Disney star Dove Cameron has kickstarted the countdown to her upcoming single Lazy Baby.

Singer-songwriter Dove Cameron is making a big return with new music and we’re ready for it.

Following a string of posts on social media, the acting star has hinted at what her lead single will be titled.

In a new Twitter post, Cameron shared the title of the new track, Lazy Baby. The post was accompanied by a short snippet of a video which gave way to some of the song’s lyrics.

Cameron was sat, posing, holding a newspaper which featured the headline: “Why my kitty still got nine?”.

Below, the newspaper cover featured pretend articles captioned “How to talk to a queen on her throne” and “What are you waiting for?’.

Lazy Baby is expected to be released and available to stream in five days under Columbia Records’ Disruptor label.

In a short video on Instagram, Cameron is seen answering a couple of questions before promoting the single.

An off-camera voice asks the singer what she is most grateful for to which she replies: “I’m grateful for my relationship with myself. I think that’s where everything begins and ends and Lazy Baby really bridged that gap where I was able to laugh.”

The artist adds: “It’s a funny song — it’s exactly reframing heartbreak so that you can cope with it like ‘I promised you would fuck up my life, why my kitty still got nine.'”

