Charli XCX announces “supergroup” single with The 1975 and No Rome

Charli XCX has teased she is “forming a supergroup” with Dirty Hit artist’s The 1975 and No Rome.
The singer-songwriter posted on Twitter (February 28) to reveal that she is part of an exciting new project.
Guendoline Rome Viray Gomez, who is known by the stage name No Rome, also hinted at a cross collaborating in his own social media post on February 8.
The singer shared a tweet confirming the news of new music. His tweet read: “Ok some news – me, (the creator of music) charli xcx & the 1975 have a song together.
“Got the masters done and waiting on video edit cuts. coming out sooner than u think ok that’s all for now i love u,” he wrote.
The post was followed by another tweet where the Seventeen singer revealed he was “gassed as fuck” about the news.
On the same day, Charli XCX replied to No Rome with the caption “sounding good boys” and tagged both No Rome and The 1975.
sounding good boys ✨ @no_rome @the1975 https://t.co/NMiy72KU3n pic.twitter.com/nG8NoWUMWB
— Charli (@charli_xcx) February 8, 2021
No Rome featured The 1975 in his track Narcissist on his 2018 EP, RIP Indo Hisashi.
Matt Healy (frontman of The 1975) teased new music in a post in January. His post read: “Lockdown in the bunker. Keeping sane by cleaning and taking pictures currently.
“Very excited about new music in the coming months with some brilliant artists (thank you to them!) – new playlist tomorrow, for sanity reasons.”
Yesterday, the alt-pop singer revealed all with a new social media post announcing the release of the new song Spinning on March 4. Healy also tagged No Rome and Charli XCX into the post.
Charli XCX confirmed the new of the single in a post on March 1 in a Twitter post. Spinning will be out in a few days and is available to pre-save.
💕 super cute mode activated! ✨ new song 🌪 spinning 🌪 with @no_rome & @the1975 drops march 4th ☁️ pre save here 💗 https://t.co/4Mig4RqpSC pic.twitter.com/nSk2T3ILYX
— Charli (@charli_xcx) March 1, 2021
choose your fighter 🌪 https://t.co/4Mig4R8Ou2 pic.twitter.com/eevXrO85CP
— Charli (@charli_xcx) March 1, 2021