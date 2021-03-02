Charli XCX announces “supergroup” single with The 1975 and No Rome

Charli XCX has teased she is “forming a supergroup” with Dirty Hit artist’s The 1975 and No Rome.

The singer-songwriter posted on Twitter (February 28) to reveal that she is part of an exciting new project.

Guendoline Rome Viray Gomez, who is known by the stage name No Rome, also hinted at a cross collaborating in his own social media post on February 8.

The singer shared a tweet confirming the news of new music. His tweet read: “Ok some news – me, (the creator of music) charli xcx & the 1975 have a song together.

“Got the masters done and waiting on video edit cuts. coming out sooner than u think ok that’s all for now i love u,” he wrote.

The post was followed by another tweet where the Seventeen singer revealed he was “gassed as fuck” about the news.

On the same day, Charli XCX replied to No Rome with the caption “sounding good boys” and tagged both No Rome and The 1975.