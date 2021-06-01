Things are about to get real queer up in here!

Apple Music has announced a new campaign that spotlights some of the very best LGBTQ+ talent and voices, and will become a permanent destination beyond the Pride Month celebrations.

Celebrating Pride on Apple Music is a new always-on Pride page that features guest-curated playlists, Pride talks, Apple Music radio shows and specials, exclusive DJ mixes and Apple Music TV 24-hour takeovers.

It will be updated with new content every Sunday throughout June, and features LGBTQ+ artists from across a wide range of genres.

There will be new conversations as part of Proud Radio with Hattie Collins, with guests including Girl In Red, MNEK, Ben Platt and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford. They will be accompanied by short original videos to complement the conversations being had.

Hayley Kiyoko, Troye Sivan, Talya Parx, Mykki Blanco and Claud have all guest-curated some of Apple Music’s popular playlists, including Strike A Pose and RESIST!

Sepertwithfeet, Moore Kismet, Mike Servito, Octo Octa, and India Jordan are just a handful of the incredible talent who have specially crafted exclusive DJ mixes for Pride Month.