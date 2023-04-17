Boygenius condemns the rise of anti-trans bills at Coachella 2023: “Trans lives matter”

Boygenius slammed the rise of anti-trans legislation during their Coachella performance.

Over the last few years, Republican lawmakers have ruthlessly targeted the rights of trans individuals.

Since the start of 2023, over 400 anti-trans bills have been introduced across 48 states.

According to American Civil Liberties Union, Arkansas, West Virginia, Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho have already passed laws banning trans people from life-saving health care, sports participation, and using bathrooms aligned with their gender identity.

In response to the continued attacks on trans people and the LGBTQ+ community as a whole, activists and celebrities have used their platforms to speak out against the hate – including music supergroup Boygenius.

On 15 April, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus slammed the hateful wave of legislation during their packed set at Coachella 2023.

“This is our first proper show,” Dacus said during a brief break. “I want to say before we keep going, I don’t know if you’ve been checking the news and seeing the tomfoolery that’s going on in Florida, Missouri, and so many other places, but trans lives matter, trans kids matter.

“We’re going to fight it, and we’re going to win. We love you, if you’re out there and you’re a fan, or not, and you’re trans, we heart you.”

In addition to Dacus’ heartfelt statement, Bridgers delivered a pointed and unapologetic message to Florida’s conservative governor Ron DeSantis – who has led an array of attacks against the LGBTQ+ community.

“And abortion rocks, and f**k Ron DeSantis,” the Motion Sickness singer exclaimed, resulting in an uproarious response from the crowd.

Boygenius aren’t the only music artists that have used their platform to combat the rise of anti-LGBTQ+ hate.

Back in March, Maren Morris, Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Hozier took part in the Tennessee-based Love Rising benefit concert – which raised money for various LGBTQ+ organisations.

During the event, Morris spoke out against the state’s anti-drag ban – which was recently blocked by a judge – by shouting: “Yes, I introduced my son to some drag queens today. So Tennessee, f***ing arrest me!”

That same month, music legends The B-52s also released a heartfelt statement denouncing the wave of anti-LGBTQ+ bills.

“We, The B-52’s, are deeply concerned about the numerous new bills that promote transphobia and discrimination against transgender individuals and drag artists, which have been introduced in the United States,” they wrote on Twitter.

“We strongly denounce these bills and stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community.”

Lastly, pop icon Madonna announced that she and her highly anticipated Celebration Tour would stop in Tennessee to fight back against the “unfounded and pathetic” anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

“The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment,” the Like a Virgin singer said in a statement on 27 March.

Madonna also added that she would be joined by Drag Race’s Bob the Drag Queen for the powerful protest performance.

“Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community,” she added.