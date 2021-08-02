Ariana Grande set to headline the upcoming Fortnite Rift Tour

Ariana Grande has announced plans to make her debut in the Fortnite universe as a headliner for the forthcoming Rift tour.
Taking to Instagram, the Positions songstress announced the news with a stunning teaser trailer.
In the visual, we see an animated Grande in an outfit similar to the one from the iconic Break Free music video. The clip ends with a shot of an adorable pig in her backpack as it bops to music.
The concert event is set to take place between 6 August and 8 August.
Grande expressed her excitement for the Epic Games collaboration in a statement.
“Working with Epic and the Fortnite team to bring my music life inside the game has been so fun and such an honour,” she said.
“I can’t wait to join my fans and see all of your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey to new realities.”
The 28-year old singer is the latest artist to headline the popular virtual concert series.
Back in 2020, rapper Travis Scott took the stage, with Dominic Fike and J Balvin following a few months later.
Head of Brand at Epic Games, Phil Rampulla also opened up about the forthcoming performance.
“Fortnite is a place for the imagination and the impossible. With the Rift Tour, we’re bringing a musical journey to life that players can experience, feel, and join alongside their friends,” he said.
“We’re so grateful to have an iconic superstar like Ariana Grande and her team join us for a musical experience at metaverse scale, and for players and fans alike to experience the Rift Tour.”
News surrounding Grande’s involvement first hit headlines in May when Fortnite schedule plans circulated the internet.
In the 94-page document, it revealed that Epic Games were set to host multiple crossovers and celebrity collaborations.
The documents, which date back to June 2020, were released due to the ongoing lawsuit between Apple and Epic Games.
The document scheduled Grande and Gaga to hit the virtual in-game stage in October and December 2020 respectively.
Now that Grande has officially been confirmed will Gaga collaboration soon follow ?
Watch the trailer for Rift Tour below or here.
Excuse us, Ariana is coming!
Fortnite Presents the Rift Tour featuring @ArianaGrande kicks off August 6 at 6 PM ET #RiftTourhttps://t.co/1ljUFig39F pic.twitter.com/GDCnr24Wh9
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 1, 2021