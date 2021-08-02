Ariana Grande set to headline the upcoming Fortnite Rift Tour

Ariana Grande has announced plans to make her debut in the Fortnite universe as a headliner for the forthcoming Rift tour.

Taking to Instagram, the Positions songstress announced the news with a stunning teaser trailer.

In the visual, we see an animated Grande in an outfit similar to the one from the iconic Break Free music video. The clip ends with a shot of an adorable pig in her backpack as it bops to music.

The concert event is set to take place between 6 August and 8 August.

Grande expressed her excitement for the Epic Games collaboration in a statement.

“Working with Epic and the Fortnite team to bring my music life inside the game has been so fun and such an honour,” she said.

“I can’t wait to join my fans and see all of your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey to new realities.”

The 28-year old singer is the latest artist to headline the popular virtual concert series.