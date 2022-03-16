World’s first non-binary city mayor to step down due to “a change of circumstances”

Owen J. Hurcum, the first openly non-binary person to be mayor of any city worldwide, has announced plans to step down from their role.

The 25-year-old made history in May 2021 by becoming the Mayor of Bangor, a cathedral city and community in Gwynedd, North West Wales.

However, they have announced that they “will not be seeking re-election” in the upcoming Welsh local elections.

“This is not a reflection on Bangor City Council, nor my time as a Councillor and it certainly isn’t to do with the harassment I have been subjected to (by small but vocal minority) on occasion. It is simply because of a change of circumstances in my personal life,” they wrote on Twitter on 10 March.

Hurcum confirmed that unsuccessful “attempts to get onto the local property market” have forced them to make the decision to “move onto, and do up, a 1940’s wooden boat and make it my home.”

“Whilst it is my full intention to bring this boat up to Bangor and live on it up here,” they continued, “due to the work needed on it – and its current location around Norfolk – it might be upwards of a year before I can do that.”

The politician stated that they will still be completing the rest of their term as Mayor of Bangor and that they have been “so humbled” to serve the community there.

Britain’s local elections will occur on 5 May.