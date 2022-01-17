West Hollywood officials opt-out of renaming library after Ruth Bader Ginsburg

West Hollywood city officials have ruled against naming their library after the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
According to a report from WeHoVille, the decision was made during the 12 January Public Facilities Commission meeting.
Out of the 13 speakers present, 11 of them showcased opposition towards the name change.
While objectors admired Ginsburg’s legacy, they felt it would be more appropriate to name the library after a West Hollywood local.
One speaker said: “I’m an ardent supporter of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and I know that her laws and rulings have had an enormous impact on our community.”
They continued: “But I think as we look to this library if we are going to name it, it should be named after someone who has deep roots in the community.”
The decision comes a year after the West Hollywood City Council voted to rename the library in honour of legendary Supreme Court judge.
At the time, Councilmember Sepi Shyne praised the decision while highlighting Ginsburg’s longstanding LGBTQ+ advocacy.
“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon for women, for the LGBT community, for workers and every progressive value that West Hollywood hold,” Sepi said.
“Ginsburg fundamentally expanded access to the American promise of liberty and equality for all.
“Her legacy is felt by all of us…even though she may not have lived in West Hollywood, her decisions have affected positively every person living in West Hollywood.”
Although many had embraced the idea, some city official’s pushed back against the initial vote.
Mayor Lindsey Horvath released a statement that called for more resident input.
“This is about making sure that the public is involved in the conversation and that the process considers everyone fairly,” said Mayor Horvath.
She continued: “I would like to see our process, being the progressive city that we are, open to considering other names and allow for a public process that considers other names, in no way diminishing RBG.”
With the Ruth Bader Ginsburg title indefinitely off the table, the library’s original name will stay in place. The City Council have also been encouraged to reel in community involvement regarding the new name proposal.