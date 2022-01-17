West Hollywood officials opt-out of renaming library after Ruth Bader Ginsburg

West Hollywood city officials have ruled against naming their library after the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

According to a report from WeHoVille, the decision was made during the 12 January Public Facilities Commission meeting.

Out of the 13 speakers present, 11 of them showcased opposition towards the name change.

While objectors admired Ginsburg’s legacy, they felt it would be more appropriate to name the library after a West Hollywood local.

One speaker said: “I’m an ardent supporter of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and I know that her laws and rulings have had an enormous impact on our community.”

They continued: “But I think as we look to this library if we are going to name it, it should be named after someone who has deep roots in the community.”

The decision comes a year after the West Hollywood City Council voted to rename the library in honour of legendary Supreme Court judge.

At the time, Councilmember Sepi Shyne praised the decision while highlighting Ginsburg’s longstanding LGBTQ+ advocacy.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon for women, for the LGBT community, for workers and every progressive value that West Hollywood hold,” Sepi said.