West Hollywood library set to be renamed after Ruth Bader Ginsburg

An honour well deserved!

West Hollywood library is going to be renamed in honour of the late U.S. Supreme Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The West Hollywood City Council made the decision after 3-2 vote.

Speaking on the new change, councilmember Sepi Shyne, states: “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon for women, for the LGBT community, for workers and every progressive value that West Hollywood hold.”

WeHo is known by many as a prominent LGBTQ+ neighbourhood in southern California.

Sepi continued: “Ginsburg fundamentally expanded access to the American promise of liberty and equality for all. Her legacy is felt by all of us…even though she may not have lived in West Hollywood, her decisions have affected positively every person living in West Hollywood.”

Although many have embraced the impending name change, councilmember John Erickson and mayor Lindsey Horvath want there to be more resident input in the decision.