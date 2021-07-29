Welsh government launches action plan to improve lives of LGBTQ+ people

The action plan between the Welsh government and partners aims to improve LGBTQ+ equality and experiences in Wales.

Individuals and LGBTQ+ organisations such as Pride Cymru, Glitter Cymru and Stonewall Cymru have been aiding the Welsh government by listening to the experiences of LGBTQ+ people across Wales.

This effort has been action to gain a greater understanding of the barriers, challenges, and inequalities that the LGBTQ+ community face on a regular basis.

By gathering this information, the Welsh government and LGBTQ+ partners were able to use these experiences to shape Wales’ LGBTQ+ Action Plan.

The gathered data was fed into an Independent Expert Panel Report, according to Stonewall Cymru’s page.

Davinia-Louise Green, Director of Stonewall Cymru said of the Plan commented on the LGBTQ+ inclusive initiative:

“This Pride season alone has shown how we can’t become complacent in the journey to full LGBTQ+ equality. Since devolution, we have seen some key milestones for advancing LGBTQ+ equality; from the launch of the Welsh Gender Service to ensuring that the new curriculum is LGBTQ+ inclusive. However, as our research and the recent news headlines sadly show, we still have a long way to go until everyone can be free to be who they are.

“It has been inspiring to work alongside so many knowledgeable and passionate LGBTQ+ leaders in informing this plan. We are proud to say that this Plan has come as a direct result of conversations had with LGBTQ+ people from across Wales. Over the coming months, Stonewall Cymru will now focus on scrutinising the Plan and discussing it with people invested in furthering the rights of LGBTQ+ people across Wales. It is an exciting time for LGBTQ+ policy in Wales.”

Core points of the action plan include tackling inequalities experienced by LGBTQ+ communities, challenging discrimination, and help create a society where LGBTQ+ people are safe to live and love authentically, openly and freely as themselves.

Many of these causes also include banning conversion therapy, support Pride across wales, and devolving the Gender Recognition Act.

You can read further details of the draft plan here on the Welsh Government’s website.