Wedding photographer loses court case after refusing to shoot LGBTQ+ couples

A wedding photographer lost her court case against the state of New York after she sued over LGBTQ+ inclusive protections.

Back in April, Emilee Carpenter filed a lawsuit against New York’s Attorney General Letitia James over non-discrimination laws.

The case was initially brought forward after Carpenter refused to photograph numerous same-sex couples.

After being faced with a potential fine of $100,000, the photographer filed a suit stating that the protective laws worked against her 14th amendment rights.

“Just as the government cannot compel a lesbian baker to create a cake condemning same-sex marriage or an atheist playwright to wax positively about God, New York cannot force Emilee to convey messages she objects to,” the lawsuit said.

In the final ruling, US District Judge Frank P Geraci Jr gave insight into why he he threw out the case.

“The crux of Plaintiff’s claims is that her photography is the product of her unique artistic style and vision,” Geraci said.

“Thus, an exemption for Plaintiff’s unique, non-fungible services would necessarily undermine, not serve, the State’s purpose, as it would ‘relegate [same-sex couples] to an inferior market’ than that enjoyed by the public at large.”

James echoed similar sentiments to Geraci and said her office will “always fight” for equality.