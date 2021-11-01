US Supreme Court declines to hear appeal from Catholic hospital that denied trans man surgery

The US Supreme Court declined to hear a Catholic hospital’s appeal after it denied a hysterectomy to a transgender patient.

Evan Minton, a trans man, had a hysterectomy scheduled at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in California in 2016.

According to the lawsuit, the hospital cancelled the procedure after finding out why the patient wanted it and permitted the physician to perform it at a different facility a few days later.

Minton accused the hospital of discrimination in state court, suing it for violating California’s civil rights law that protects people from discrimination based on race, religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

Despite originally being ruled against by a trial judge, the case was revived in 2019 by the state’s appeals court.

The hospital said it is not discriminatory to transgender patients, adding that it does now allow other procedures such as abortion and euthanasia due to these being in conflict with Catholic teachings.

It went on to argue that forcing it to perform the procedure went against religious beliefs and was a violation of its First Amendment right to the free exercise of religion – something the appeals court rejected.