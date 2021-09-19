Pope Francis says no to same-sex marriage blessings: “I have spoken clearly about this”

Pope Francis has shot down any possibility of same-sex marriage in the catholic churches with during his latest public appearance.

According to a report from AP News, the pope told reporters that gay marriage will not be accepted in the church this past Wednesday (17 September).

“I have spoken clearly about this, no? Marriage is a sacrament. The church doesn’t have the power to change sacraments. It’s as our Lord established,” he said.

“[There are] laws that try to help the situation for many people of different sexual orientations.

“It is important that this helps people but without imposing things that by nature do not function in the church.”

He went on to say that even though the church doesn’t support same-sex marriage, that does not give people the right to condemn the LGBTQ+ community.

“Marriage is marriage, but this does not mean condemning (homosexual people )… no, please, these are our brothers and sisters and we need to be close to them but marriage as a sacrament is clear,” he continued.

Although the pontiff has recently expressed solidarity with the queer community, his acceptance has constantly fluctuated over the years.