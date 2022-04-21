UK Black Pride to return with in-person protest and celebration this August

UK Black Pride has announced that its 2022 protest and celebrations will take place in August under the theme of ‘power’.

“At UK Black Pride, we believe in the inherent and enduring power of LGBTQI+ Black people and people of colour to create the world we deserve to inhabit together,” Dr. Lady Phyll, the co-founder and CEO of UK Black Pride, wrote in an open letter on 21 April.

“We do this in many ways, and UK Black Pride’s annual event is only one of them. Across the country, our communities have harnessed their power to stand up against police violence and draconian legislation. They have created spaces for healing, connection and warmth.

“And they have sought each other out to provide support, friendship and love when it seems the world wants nothing more than to crush us. We continue to demonstrate a collective power – a power that UK Black Pride recognises and wants to celebrate.”

Dr. Phyll discussed the theme in more detail, explaining that “even a little power in greedy hands results in violence”.

“As our communities continue to bear the brunt of injustice in this country – and beyond – we join all those demanding more: more justice, more safety, more support and more accountability,” the open letter continued.

Elsewhere in the message, UK Black Pride confirmed that its in-person events will take place on 14 August 2022.

Last year, its celebrations were broadcast live from the Roundhouse in Camden Town, London from 2 to 4 July as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its digital event in 2020 was streamed to more than 30,000 people and featured a number of community figures, famous faces and creative talent.

UK Black Pride’s annual in-person protest and pride celebration returns on Sunday, 14 August, 2022. Our theme this year is “POWER”. Read an open letter from Lady Phyll: https://t.co/xoW72cOWr3 pic.twitter.com/M0TZH3M6MO — UK BLACK PRIDE (@ukblackpride) April 21, 2022

You can read Dr. Phyll’s open letter in full by clicking here.