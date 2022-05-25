UK Black Pride to hold 2022 protest and celebration at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, London will be home to this year’s UK Black Pride protest and celebration.

The event, which is scheduled to take place in August, is the first to be in person since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in 2020 and 2021’s being moved online.

“Each year, we consider how – through programming, protest and politics – we can create space where our identities and our cultures can be expressed safely, in partnership with councils and venues that understand how important our communities are to us,” said Dr. Lady Phyll, the co-founder and CEO of UK Black Pride.

“We have been wholly impressed by the team at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and their enthusiasm to bring LGBTQI+ Black people and people of colour together for our annual event at such an iconic venue.”

The UK’s most iconic pride celebration joins forces with one of the UK’s most iconic venues. UK Black Pride: Power at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/alVBP0kN19 — UK BLACK PRIDE (@ukblackpride) May 25, 2022

It has been exactly a decade since the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park was home to the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, with it now being a tourist hotspot predominately used for world-class events.

Each year, UK Black Pride chooses a theme to represent its annual event, with ‘power’ being at the core in 2022.

Lyn Garner, the Chief Executive at London Legacy Development Corporation, stated that the theme “will resonate around the Park where huge transformation for the better is being delivered by placing inclusivity at the heart of everything we do.”

UK Black Pride’s annual event will take place on Sunday, 14 August 2022.